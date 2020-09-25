Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) in the Office of the President Moffat Kangi on Friday came out to denounce statement made by Deputy President William Ruto's allies on the Huduma Namba project.

In a statement, Kangi reiterated that the Huduma registration process was conducted by Kenyans and not foreigners as claimed by the politicians.

"The database logistics and the software for NIIMS are 100 per cent Kenyan government funded, designed, and developed, and solely managed by Kenyans. No single component of the implementation process is handled by foreigners," he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta registering for Huduma Namba at the launch of the exercise

He further added that 90% of the data that was collected in the first round of registration has already been cleaned up and properly matched.

"NIIMS, which will be the first of its kind in our history, will be the authentic ‘single source of truth’ on a person’s identity and guide national planning processes, facilitate access to government services, and address such crimes as impersonation, identity theft, fraud, and duplication in registration.

“Following the mass registration exercise for Huduma Namba that was concluded on May 25, 2019, and June 20, 2019, in the country and the diaspora respectively, the government is well on course to operationalize the centralized bio-metric identity system," Kangi's statement read in part.

Aisha Jumwa on Huduma Namba

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has over the lest week claimed that the Huduma Namba exercise was a scheme to help political leaders rig the 2022 General Election.

"Share with Kenyans the outcome of the first phase, and how much was used. It is obvious the first one flopped. So, why do we need another one?" she stated on Thursday.

PAS Kangi has, however, asked Kenyans to be careful over conspiracy theories which may arise from debates on the project.

"The government urges Kenyans to be wary of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories propagated about Huduma Namba," he stated.