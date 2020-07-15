Two local innovators have received a Sh32,500,000 boost from the government after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave an order to purchase their locally-crafted ICU beds.

The two - Mungai Gathogo,26, and Joseph Muhinja, 35 - managed to catch the president's eye with their Sh65,000 innovation which comes at a time when a looming ICU crisis is facing health facilities.

Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) Secretary Andrew Wakahiu on Wednesday visited Gathogo and Muhinja's workshop where he conveyed the President's request for 500 beds.

"President Kenyatta has given a major boost to two youthful innovators behind locally manufactured hospital beds by instructing the Government to immediately procure 500 beds.

"The beds that are made from locally sourced material from their workshop in Githunguri, Kiambu county, will be subjected to standardization tests by KEBS. They will be a vital aid to public hospitals that are reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 related hospital admissions," a statement from PDU read in part.

Sample ICU bed made by 2 Kenyan innovators Mungai Gathongo and Joseph Muhinja in Githunguri, Kiambu County