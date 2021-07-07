Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom announce new prices [Details]

The leading mobile communication providers have taken different approaches in reacting to the Finance Bill 2021 and in this article we will provide you with everything you have to know about the new prices.

Safaricom

All out-of-bundle voice calls, data, and SMS as well as integrated plans including All-in-One will be revised to reflect the increased Excise Duty.

All consumer data bundle prices remain unchanged ( No-Expiry bundles, daily bundles, weekly bundles, monthly bundles and Giga bundles).

Roaming and international calling and SMS rates have been revised to reflect the 20 % Excise Duty.

The cost of all Fibre to the Home (FTTH) and Fibre to the Business (FTTB) plans have also been revised in line with the new Excise Duty.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pricing for all Personal Postpaid including Karibu PostPay and all Corporate Postpaid products and services including Zidisha Plus, Cloud, Security, Collocation, and loT have been revised accordingly. This shall be reflected in the next monthly invoice.

Telkom Kenya

Effective July 6, 2021, Telkom’s headline price for Pay-As-You-Go Telkom-to-Telkom voice calls will increase to Sh2.78.

Pay-As-You-Go voice calls for off-net calls will increase to Sh4.30. The cost to send an SMS within the Telkom network and across other networks will be Sh1.15.

In addition, the Pay-As-You-Go price for Mobile Data will increase to Sh.4.50 per MB. However, both voice and mobile data bundle prices will not be affected.

Airtel

Effective July 1, 2021 Airtel Kenya increased its headline voice tariff to Ksh2.78 per minute.

The company has ensured that prices of all data and voice bundles remain unchanged.