ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Safaricom announces executive leadership changes

Denis Mwangi

These appointments are expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Safaricom leadership team

Zizwe Awuor Vundla, Boniface Mungania and Esther Masese Waititu
Zizwe Awuor Vundla, Boniface Mungania and Esther Masese Waititu

Safaricom, one of Kenya's leading telecommunications companies, has announced a series of leadership appointments that will take effect in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The appointments are aimed at strengthening the company's position in the financial services and public sector digital transformation spaces, as well as in the brand and marketing arena.

Esther Masese Waititu has been appointed as Chief Financial Services Officer, effective February 21st, 2023.

Esther Masese Waititu has been appointed as Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer
Esther Masese Waititu has been appointed as Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Pulse Live Kenya

In this role, she will lead the financial services teams and provide strategic leadership to Safaricom's financial services business.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial services sector, she has joined Safaricom from KCB, where she served as the Director of Corporate Banking since 2021.

Boniface Mungania will take on the role of Director of Public Sector Digital Transformation on April 1st, 2023.

READ: Safaricom CEO speaks on KRA's plan to monitor transactions

In this role, he will be responsible for developing partnerships within the public sector to drive digital transformation for the National and County Governments.

Safaricom appoints Boniface Mungania as Director – Public Sector Digital Transformation
Safaricom appoints Boniface Mungania as Director – Public Sector Digital Transformation Pulse Live Kenya

He has been acting as the Chief Financial Services Officer since July 2022 and previously served as the Payments Tribe Lead.

Zizwe Awuor Vundla has been appointed as Director of Brand and Marketing, effective February 1st, 2023.

In this role, she will provide strategic leadership to the Safaricom brand, including M-PESA, Safaricom Business, and the company's foundations.

Zizwe Awuor Vundla appointed as Safaricom Director of Brand and Marketing
Zizwe Awuor Vundla appointed as Safaricom Director of Brand and Marketing Pulse Live Kenya

With 18 years of experience in brand and marketing, she joins Safaricom from Diageo South Africa, where she served as the Head of Marketing and Innovation since 2019.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya’s economy looks to be on a recovery path despite some previously alarming economic forecasts

Kenya’s economy looks to be on a recovery path despite some previously alarming economic forecasts

Safaricom announces executive leadership changes

Safaricom announces executive leadership changes

Top 5 most culturally influential African countries in the world

Top 5 most culturally influential African countries in the world

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Patrick Njoroge explains impact of De La Rue suspending operations in Kenya

Patrick Njoroge explains impact of De La Rue suspending operations in Kenya

Google invites African tech women for life-changing training program

Google invites African tech women for life-changing training program

CS Kuria appoints new Kenya Investment Authority managing director

CS Kuria appoints new Kenya Investment Authority managing director

Idris Elba keys into President Hassan’s ideologies as he looks to build film studio in Tanzania

Idris Elba keys into President Hassan’s ideologies as he looks to build film studio in Tanzania

2000 jobs created by $16 million solar project endorsed by Nigerian president

2000 jobs created by $16 million solar project endorsed by Nigerian president

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Politician Peter Kenneth and lawyer Ambrose Rachier

Egypt's largest bank fully acquires bank founded by Peter Kenneth

Oil rig

Tanzania joins the list of African countries to sign an oil deal in the new year