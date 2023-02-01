Safaricom, one of Kenya's leading telecommunications companies, has announced a series of leadership appointments that will take effect in the coming months.
Safaricom announces executive leadership changes
These appointments are expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Safaricom leadership team
The appointments are aimed at strengthening the company's position in the financial services and public sector digital transformation spaces, as well as in the brand and marketing arena.
Esther Masese Waititu has been appointed as Chief Financial Services Officer, effective February 21st, 2023.
In this role, she will lead the financial services teams and provide strategic leadership to Safaricom's financial services business.
With over 15 years of experience in the financial services sector, she has joined Safaricom from KCB, where she served as the Director of Corporate Banking since 2021.
Boniface Mungania will take on the role of Director of Public Sector Digital Transformation on April 1st, 2023.
In this role, he will be responsible for developing partnerships within the public sector to drive digital transformation for the National and County Governments.
He has been acting as the Chief Financial Services Officer since July 2022 and previously served as the Payments Tribe Lead.
Zizwe Awuor Vundla has been appointed as Director of Brand and Marketing, effective February 1st, 2023.
In this role, she will provide strategic leadership to the Safaricom brand, including M-PESA, Safaricom Business, and the company's foundations.
With 18 years of experience in brand and marketing, she joins Safaricom from Diageo South Africa, where she served as the Head of Marketing and Innovation since 2019.
