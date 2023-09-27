The sports category has moved to a new website.

Safaricom responds to concerns of M-Pesa messages with 'RIP' codes

Lynet Okumu

Safaricom reacts after Kenyans raised concerns over M-Pesa messages that begin with RIP codes

Peter Ndegwa CEO Safaricom, speaking at a media showcase for the launch of the company's 5G service in Kenya, March 26, 2021.
Kenyan telecommunications giant Safaricom PLC has addressed customer concerns regarding M-Pesa messages that begin with RIP codes.

The issue raised eyebrows among Kenyan users, prompting a response from Safaricom.

On Monday, September 25, Kenyan users started noticing that their M-Pesa messages bore the codes RIP at the beginning, the same abbreviation commonly used during funerals.

Safaricom MPESA message with a RIP prefix
READ: Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

The matter caught the attention of prominent journalist Lindah Oguttu, who urged Safaricom to address the situation promptly.

In a tweet directed at Safaricom PLC on Tuesday, Oguttu expressed her concerns.

"Oya Safaricom PLC, Mpesa codes cannot begin with RIP please...rukeni hiyo buana.(Safaricom PLC, M-Pesa codes should not start with RIP, please rectify this issue).

In response to Oguttu's tweet, Safaricom acknowledged the concern and explained the situation to users.

Journalist Lindah Oguttu during a past press conference
The telecommunications company clarified that the RIP was automatically generated by the system and that they had no control over it.

"Hello Lindah, unfortunately, it is automatically generated by the system, hence we are not able to change it," Safaricom wrote.

Oguttu playfully responded to Safaricom's explanation, suggesting humorously that they should let the system have a phone so they can negotiate an agreement with it.

"Give the system the phone. We have to agree that we don't want to die, please," she added.

Safaricom
READ: Safaricom announces changes in M-Pesa, call, data & SMS charges

Safaricom went on to reassure Oguttu and all concerned Kenyan users that they need not worry about the RIP because they are safe.

"You are safe. No weapon formed shall prosper," Safaricom wrote.

@samnmKE Bwana your system has gone rogue

@RonnieSnr1 This is a pedestrian reply and thinking. You @Safaricom_Care should've consulted with your IT team to tell you what reply to give out. It is possible to do what @lindahoguttu suggested!

@ben16709822 I hope this reply to Linda is not also auto-generated by the system

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

