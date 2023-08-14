The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

Fabian Simiyu

Safaricom receives approval to elevate M-Pesa limits, opening new avenues

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom is poised to raise the M-PESA account limits to Sh500K, a move that gained approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.

Recommended articles

This revised account limit is scheduled to take effect from Tuesday, August 15, 2023, encompassing all M-PESA customers.

Acknowledging the instrumental role played by the CBK, Safaricom's CEO, Peter Ndegwa, expressed gratitude for their continuous guidance in enhancing M-PESA's adherence to regulations like KYC and anti-money laundering measures.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 10 Safaricom services to be interrupted for 1 hour on Sunday

He emphasised that these augmented account limits would offer heightened convenience, especially benefiting small businesses, as the trend towards cashless transactions continues to surge.

Moreover, alongside the increased account limit, M-PESA users can also anticipate a boost in their daily transaction ceiling, now at Sh500K

Although the current per-transaction cap of Sh150K remains unchanged, customers will have the flexibility to engage in multiple transactions within the new daily limit, effectively enhancing their transactional freedom.

Back in March 2020, the realm of M-PESA transactions witnessed a significant transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT
A person transacting
A person transacting Safaricom announces another interruption of Mpesa services this weekend ece-auto-gen

READ: Safaricom CEO speaks on KRA's plan to monitor Kenyans' transactions

This transformation occurred when the Central Bank of Kenya greenlit a remarkable shift, the doubling of transaction limits to Sh150K, accompanied by a parallel escalation of daily and account limits to Sh300K.

Safaricom adjusted the charges for its various products and services after the Court of Appeal lifted the suspension of the Finance Act 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data, fibre, call and Short Message Service (SMS) charges have all been reviewed downwards following the decrease in excise duty rate in telecommunication services from 20% to 15%.

The enactment into law of the Finance Act 2023 has also seen the excise duty rate on fees charged on mobile money transfer services reviewed from 12% to 15%.

Safaricom Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa Safaricom Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya

Safaricom announced that consequently, it has also reviewed its charges to be aligned with the same.

"Following the enactment into law of the Finance Act 2023 and the Court of Appeal ruling on 28th July 2023, effective 29th July 2023, we will be reviewing our call, SMS, data, fibre, M-Pesa pricing to reflect the increase in excise duty rate on fees charged on mobile money transfer services from 12% to 15% and the decrease in excise duty rate in telecommunication services (call, SMS, data and fibre) from 20% to 15%." Read the statement in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company added that details of the charges can be obtained from its website and app.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

Nigeria is set to build an AI ecosystem for a million local devolpers

Nigeria is set to build an AI ecosystem for a million local devolpers

Meet Kenyan billionaire who rose from selling kerosene in jerry cans

Meet Kenyan billionaire who rose from selling kerosene in jerry cans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Billionaire Ahmed Hashi

Meet Kenyan billionaire who rose from selling kerosene in jerry cans

President William Ruto during an interview at Sagana State Lodge on August 6, 2023

Ruto clarifies IMF's grip on economy & plan to repay $2B debt 6 months earlier

Volkswagen Polo Vivo

List of vehicles manufactured in Kenya & their prices

Kenya MD and CEO Dr Eng Joseph Siror engaging with our technical team at Lanet Substation

Kenya Power explains why electricity bills attract a 18.5% extra charge