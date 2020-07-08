A section of Kenyan parents will be receiving back the school fees they paid following a fresh order by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

According to the new edict, all schools that had received Term 2 and Term 3 fees from parents will have to reimburse the funds.

This follows the pronouncement by the Ministry of Education which set the re-opening of schools for January.

Education CS Prof George Magoha

Prof. Magoha has also given the schools and parents an option of carrying forward the funds to cover the 2021 academic year if they agree.

2020 KCPE and KCSE

CS Magoha announce that the decision to re-open schools in January would also affect this year's KCPE and KCSE examinations.

"KCPE and KCSE examinations for 2020 will not take place because the current Standard 7 and Form 3 students will, practically, not be able to cover the curriculum load for five terms in one year and sit for the examinations," he explained.

All learners in Grade 1 to 4 and Standard 5 to 7 as well as Form 1 to 3 in 2020 will remain in their current classes in 2021.