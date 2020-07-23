Singer Ruth Matate finally lay her husband, Beloved John Olakami Apewajoye to rest on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Lang'ata Cemetery, Nairobi.

A family spokesperson confirmed the news adding that the family of the late Beloved John was not able to attend the funeral.

The family in Nigeria was not able to travel due to the Covid-19 related travel restrictions currently in force.

File image of singer Ruth Matete and her late husband Beloved John Olakami Apewajoye AFP

Apewajoye passed on in April after suffering serious burns from an alleged LPG explosion.

The remains of the Nigerian national had been kept at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) morgue as investigations into the cause of death were carried out by the DCI.

DCI later ordered the hospital to waive the morgue fees, however, Ms Matete is yet to clear a hospital bill which had accumulated to Sh600,000.