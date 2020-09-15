Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Tuesday skipped a meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya and members of the Senate leadership.

Reports indicate that Speaker Lusaka was at the time chairing a session of the House Business Committee.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, handshake partner Raila Odinga, CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya and Senate leadership during a meeting at State House, Nairobi

A brief from State House outlined others who attended as: Samuel Poghisio (Majority Leader), Irungu Kang'ata (Majority Chief Whip), James Orengo (Minority Leader), Fatuma Dullo (Deputy Majority Leader) as well as Senators Beatrice Kwamboka (Nominated) and Mwashushe Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

Third basis revenue sharing formula

According to the brief from State House, the meeting discussed the current stalemate at the Senate on the third basis revenue sharing formula.

"The meeting resolved that depending on the financial performance of the economy, the Government will, in the next Financial Year (2021/22), endeavor to allocate an additional Kshs 50 billion to Counties as part of efforts to strengthen devolution.

"With this undertaking, the President urged Senators to urgently resolve the revenue sharing stalemate at the Senate so as to avoid disruption of service delivery in the Counties," the statement read.

The Senate is scheduled to resume debates on the formula this afternoon.

