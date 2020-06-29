Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has been arrested.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo revealed that the MP is accused of incitement to violence.

According to the police, the legislator transported a number of youth to forcefully take over shops in Nairobi's Mwariro Market in Kariokor area.

The MP was taken to Nairobi Area Police station where he claimed he was being held over unclear offenses.

"I'm currently at Nairobi Area. The charges against me are unclear though they seem connected to Mwariro Market. I'll keep fighting for my constituents. Being a leader is tough but my resolve remains unshaken. Allocations at Mwariro Market have to be fair," the MP tweeted a few minutes after his arrest.