Kenya's rich are moving away from Runda, Kitusuru and Kileleshwa, a new survey has shown.

The elite home buyers have turned their sights to Kiambu and Karen where there are two fast-growing posh estates.

The Knight Frank Wealth Report has identified Tigoni (Kiambu) and Miotoni (Karen) as the new preferred locations for Kenya's elite.

According to the survey, the reasons offered for the dramatic shift were a need for privacy, expansive outdoor space and competitive lower prices.

Home buyers are shunning the former posh estates over claims that they are getting congested.

"Despite the turmoil, new opportunities are emerging as the way we live, work, exercise and interact is changing. Travel restrictions may be clipping the wings of prime buyers but with fewer people tethered to an office, this is likely to change with knock-on effects for second-home markets and investors globally," the report outlined.