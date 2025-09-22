You're invited: Africa Startup Festival Nairobi

The only event you need to close the year. Recognised by Business Insider as Africa’s top deal-making and networking festival, The Africa Startup Festival has returned to Nairobi, gathering investors, founders, operators, and ecosystem builders in one powerful room.

Africa’s tech ecosystem is at a turning point.

Venture funding is shifting from blitzscaling to sustainable growth. Foreign direct investment is on the rise, exits are slowing, and the spotlight is now firmly on revenue and long-term value creation.

On October 30, 2025, ASF Nairobi takes center stage at the Bota House, Westlands, bringing together global investors, leading VCs, and bold founders writing Africa’s next innovation chapter.

This year’s lineup features: Maryanne Ochola (Managing Director, Endeavor Kenya)

Sieka Gatabaki (Program Director, Mercy Corps AgriFin)

Philippe Griffiths (Senior Associate, TLcom Capital)

Kosen Kenta (Antler Africa)

Catherine Muraga (Managing Director, Microsoft ADC & Engineering Director, Microsoft Corporation)

Daniel Mainda (CEO, Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority)

Mélanie Keita (CEO, Melanin Kapital)

CJ Fonzi (Co-Founder and COO, Africa Climate Ventures)

Tyler Karahalios (Chief of Staff, Delta 40)…alongside other influential voices redefining entrepreneurship and investment in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASF Nairobi is the melting point for East Africa’s innovation scene.

What to Expect at ASF 2025

Antler Super Day: In partnership with Antler East Africa, ASF will host Antler’s flagship pitch event. 20 bold founders will be shortlisted, 10 will make it to the finals, and the very best could land a spot in Antler’s next cohort live at ASF.

No Boring Panels: Say goodbye to generic keynotes. ASF is all about raw, unfiltered stories from Africa’s top founders and investors, the highs, the lows, and the hustle in between.

Intentional Networking: With the ASF web app, you will match directly with investors, mentors, and partners you actually need to meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get Involved

Whether you are a startup, VC, enterprise, or global player, ASF is where Africa’s innovation story comes alive.