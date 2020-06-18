The High Court has declared the deed of transfer signed between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and the national government unconstitutional.

The transfer of functions agreement was signed at State House Nairobi on February 25 and went on to create the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Mohammed Badi, the NMS has gone on to take up a number of key functions in Nairobi including the management of health services in the county.

Employment and Labor Relations Judge Hellen Wasilwa further ruled that the transfer of 6,000 workers from the employ of the county to the NMS to have been illegal.

She further declared the deed of transfer as a vague document.

File image of Justice Hellen Wasilwa during a court session

The ruling comes after Treasury CS Ukur Yattani allocated Sh26.4 billion in the 2020/2021 budget to NMS operations.