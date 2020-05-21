President Uhuru Kenyatta has stepped in to settle a stalemate between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Governor Sonko refused to approve a supplementary budget passed by the Nairobi County Assembly on April 2 to fund NMS's operations.

President Kenyatta has, however, request the National Treasury to release Sh26 billion to fund NMS for the 2020/2021 financial year.

According to the letter written by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the funds will be accounted for under the Presidency.

Sonko-Badi supremacy battles

The Nairobi Governor has been vocal about alleged undermining of his authority by the NMS management led by Major General (Rtd) Mohammed Badi.

He has on several occasions also accused Interior PS Karanja Kibicho of sabotaging his efforts in Nairobi.

