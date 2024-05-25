Details of U.S.-Kenya Business Forum's Sh260.8B commitment for economic growth

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Africa Business Centre hosted the U.S.-Kenya Business Forum on Friday in a bid to bolster economic growth and investment opportunities.

Discussion centred on strengthening the economic relationship between the U.S. and Kenya, resulting in over $2 billion (approx. Ksh.260.8 billion) in new and expanded commitments from both governments, businesses, and investors, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation.

The event was attended by President William Ruto, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark.

Also present were U.S. Senator Chris Coons and U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

Ruto who addressed the forum extended a warm invite, declaring that Kenya is open for business and ready to partner with American companies to realize mutual benefits.

“Kenya works and we mean business. When it comes to investment, we are ready for you. Let's bring your vision to reality. And let us build Kenya together with your companies," said President Ruto. As he assured the forum that investors can never go wrong in choosing Kenya as an investment destination.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Africa's potential and bilateral relations

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and the continent of Africa for mutual benefit, appreciating the continent’s youthful population and its immense potential.

“I strongly believe that we are at a moment where we should revisit and upgrade and update the narrative of the relationship between the United States and the continent of Africa.

“When you think about the continent, the median age is 19 years old. It is predicted that by 2050, 1 in four people occupying space on Mother Earth will be on the continent of Africa. So, from that perspective, many could rightly argue that the future is on the continent of Africa.” She explained.

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit Pulse Live Kenya

In recognition of his efforts in advancing business-led solutions and promoting trade and investment, President Ruto was also honoured with the U.S.-Africa Business Center Outstanding Leaders’ Award.