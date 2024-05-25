During her visit to the United States, where she accompanied President William Ruto on his state visit, she was honoured with the title of Honorary Georgia Citizen by the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.
Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen
Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, has achieved a remarkable milestone.
The honour recognises Njogu's outstanding contributions and her role as a Goodwill Ambassador.
This prestigious award allows her to represent Georgia with pride as she travels both within the United States and internationally.
The certificate, signed by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, highlights her service and dedication.
Roseline Njogu's recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with her work.
As the first-ever Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, she has been instrumental in enhancing services for Kenyans living abroad.
Her efforts focus on ensuring that Kenyans in the diaspora receive better support and improved services from their home country.
Njogu's role in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs involves addressing the concerns and needs of Kenyans living overseas.
Her work ensures that the diaspora community receives the support they need, from consular services to investment opportunities in Kenya.
