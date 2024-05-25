The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen

Denis Mwangi

Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, has achieved a remarkable milestone.

Roselyn Njogu, PS Diaspora Affairs
Roselyn Njogu, PS Diaspora Affairs

During her visit to the United States, where she accompanied President William Ruto on his state visit, she was honoured with the title of Honorary Georgia Citizen by the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

The honour recognises Njogu's outstanding contributions and her role as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen during U.S. visit
Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen during U.S. visit Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen during U.S. visit Pulse Live Kenya

This prestigious award allows her to represent Georgia with pride as she travels both within the United States and internationally.

The certificate, signed by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, highlights her service and dedication.

Roseline Njogu's recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with her work.

As the first-ever Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, she has been instrumental in enhancing services for Kenyans living abroad.

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi
Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Her efforts focus on ensuring that Kenyans in the diaspora receive better support and improved services from their home country.

Njogu's role in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs involves addressing the concerns and needs of Kenyans living overseas.

Her work ensures that the diaspora community receives the support they need, from consular services to investment opportunities in Kenya.

