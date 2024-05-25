Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen

The honour recognises Njogu's outstanding contributions and her role as a Goodwill Ambassador.

This prestigious award allows her to represent Georgia with pride as she travels both within the United States and internationally.

The certificate, signed by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, highlights her service and dedication.

Roseline Njogu's recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with her work.

As the first-ever Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, she has been instrumental in enhancing services for Kenyans living abroad.

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Her efforts focus on ensuring that Kenyans in the diaspora receive better support and improved services from their home country.

Njogu's role in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs involves addressing the concerns and needs of Kenyans living overseas.