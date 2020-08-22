Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama reignited their rivalry during the recent burial of Samuel Mutuku, son to freedom fighter Mulu Mutisya.

Muthama threw the first punch hen he addressed Senior Counsel Musyoka's presidential ambitions alleging that the former VP would be unable to fund his campaign.

"I want to tell Kalonzo and those cheering him on that presidential campaigns are not conducted the same way village politics are held. Those who are serious about their presidential ambitions, hold huge gatherings in Nairobi, Mombasa and other key regions across Kenya.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka

"Mounting a spirited presidential campaign requires huge financial resources and highly-strategic foot soldiers, [which I doubt Kalonzo has]," Muthama stated.

In a rejoinder, Kalonzo reminded Muthama that it was the former Senator's guidance that saw the former VP gun for the presidency alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and lose both times.

“I have had enough of being used by other people for their own selfish political gains. This time around, I will go to the negotiating table, I won’t send any go-betweens like I did in the past. Muthama, you took me to Raila Odinga — twice — and the results are public knowledge. I won’t continue playing second fiddle. Time has come for me to chart my own course. And, hear this, Muthama: ‘you cannot block Athi River waters from flowing by planting thickets in the watercourse’,” Kalonzo stated.

Deputy President William Ruto

The SC went on to take on Muthama for his declared support of Deputy President Wiliam Ruto's 2022 presidential ambition.

Musyoka also emphasized that he is not interested in a political alliance with the DP.

"Those in relationship with Ruto should brace themselves in 2022. This time I have decided I do not need anyone to negotiate on my behalf. I will not be sold like a cow in the market,brace yourself, now be ready because I am tired of disrespect," Kalonzo stated.