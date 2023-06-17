Wakavinye celebrates Njugush as Abel Mutua gushes over wife after winning awards

In a lengthy post on social media, the content creator let it all out as he celebrated winning the award writing:

"Maaaaan!!! I don’t even know where to start. Just the other day, @judynyawira, Mumbus and I started doing our thing in the thickets like bushmen, now we are here impacting Kenyans all around the globe. This thing is bigger than us now. This is now an obligation to always be cognizant of the fact that ours is not just an entertainment channel, it’s a source of hope and inspiration to many."

"Thank you @judynyawira for holding me down this long. You’re the engine that propels me. To my circle of friends, thank you so much for always pushing me to be better. When one of us wins, we all win."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mkurugenzi as he is commonly known, emerged top in a category that also saw Muchiri Mike (Gold), Crazy Kennar (Silver) and Njugush (Bronze) feted.

Wakavinye heaps praises on Njugush

Celestine Ndinda celebrated her husband with a post on social media, noting that Njugush deserved the award and many more owing to his hard work.

"He deserves all this and much more, this man works hard!! Yaani if only naweza andika yote hapa… I am super proud of you. Keep winning Kimani." Wakavinye wrote.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Ababu Namwamba was the guest of honour at the event themed: “Shaping the Future of Broadcasting: Towards a Creative Economy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Maisha took the People’s Choice Award in the Favourite Radio Category for the fifth time in a row.

The Silver award went to Radio Citizen which was praised for its engaging programs, talented presenters, and dedication to delivering quality content.

Just three months after its launch, Radio 47 was also among winners, scooping Bronze while sister station, TV47 TV flooring its established rivals to win Gold in the Commercial Free To Air category.

ADVERTISEMENT