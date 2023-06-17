Njugush, Abel Mutua among winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Ababu Namwamba was the guest of honour at the event themed: “Shaping the Future of Broadcasting: Towards a Creative Economy”.

People’s Choice Award: Favourite Online Content Creator

Platinum- Abel Mutua Gold-Muchiri Mike Silver-Crazy Kennar Bronze-Blessed Njugush, popularly known as Njugush.

Radio Maisha took the People’s Choice Award in the Favourite Radio Category for the fifth time in a row.

The Silver award went to Radio Citizen which was praised for its engaging programs, talented presenters, and dedication to delivering quality content.

Just three months after its launch, Radio 47 was also among winners, scooping Bronze.

Favorite Pay TV Service saw Gold-GoTV Kenya bag the top award, followed by Silver-Star Times Kenya.

TV 47 floored its established rivals to win Gold in the Commercial Free To Air category.

Akili Kids scooped the top award for excellence in observing children welfare in broadcasting services.