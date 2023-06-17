The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush, Abel Mutua among winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards
Winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

The 6th edition of the Communications Authority KUZA Broadcasting Awards 2023 went down in pomp and style with various content creators and media houses recognized for their excellence in the various categories.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Ababu Namwamba was the guest of honour at the event themed: “Shaping the Future of Broadcasting: Towards a Creative Economy”.

People’s Choice Award: Favourite Online Content Creator

  1. Platinum- Abel Mutua
  2. Gold-Muchiri Mike
  3. Silver-Crazy Kennar
  4. Bronze-Blessed Njugush, popularly known as Njugush.
Winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards
Winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Radio Maisha took the People’s Choice Award in the Favourite Radio Category for the fifth time in a row.

The Silver award went to Radio Citizen which was praised for its engaging programs, talented presenters, and dedication to delivering quality content.

Just three months after its launch, Radio 47 was also among winners, scooping Bronze.

Favorite Pay TV Service saw Gold-GoTV Kenya bag the top award, followed by Silver-Star Times Kenya.

TV 47 floored its established rivals to win Gold in the Commercial Free To Air category.

Akili Kids scooped the top award for excellence in observing children welfare in broadcasting services.

The late Francis Wangusi received a post-humous award for "making a significant contribution to Kenya's broadcasting industry."

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
