Maria Actress Bridget Shighadi has excited a section of her fans after putting up a beautiful family portrait as she celebrates her baby daddy Nick Mutuma who is turning a year older.

On Tuesday, the actress jot down a sweet and precise Birthday message to her baby daddy and fans could not help it but gush over her lovely family.

“Sorry Dua, he was mine first 🙃 (Girls with their daddies 🙄) Happy birthday baby @nickmutuma ❤️” reads Ms Shighadi’s message to Mutuma.

Mutuma reacted to the message saying “Thank you baby ❤️❤️ Sasa hio PS5 niaje? 🙂”

Actress Bridget Shighadi and Actor Nick Mutuma (Courtesy/Instagram)

In a separate post, Mutuma uploaded the same family portrait with a caption that reads; “Dua doesn’t like to share her daddy though 😂 Thankful for family ❤️ @bridgetshighadi”

The couple who like their relationship private, decided to go an extra mile and show their social media followers how they are bringing up their little daughter Dua with lots of Love.

Nick Mutuma and Shighadi who have been an item for a while now welcomed their first born daughter Dua back in February 2018.

Also Read: Citizen TV’s Maria actress explains why she will never talk about her relationship status publicly

Actor Nick Mutuma, Bridget and their daughter Dua. (Courtesy/Instagram)

Despite being public figures, the two always share their progresses in life with fans on social media, but rarely open up on their love life.

Just the other day, Shighadi said; “I love my privacy more than anything especially when it comes to my personal life, how I live, the people I live it with, so if you come to my page and expect to know if I’m single or not then pole sana, cause you’ll never know, I show you what I want you to see depending on how am feeling at the moment,”.

Here are reactions from fans

loulou_hassan 😍😍😍😍lovely👌. Happy Birthday Bro”.

pierramakenaofficial “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 staaaaap! This is very cute....happy birthday Mutu!”

jackyvike “🤣🤣 Happy Birthday Nick”

queenwambuidodic “Happy birthday 🎊🎂🎁🎉🎈 to him”

123hubbag “Dua be like"mtaachana tu😂😂😂😂”

crimson_.ke “heri nyinyi❤️❤️happy birthday nick🎂”

wambo_sparks_ “For the first time in forever❤️❤️❤️❤️”

swtmj “Beautiful family . Can see my mashavuuu Dua 💕😘😘”

graca_matchelle “Dua amejam😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

madamvicky_official “Beautiful family”

terrythairu2016 “True...🤣🤣🤣Happy birthday to him”

nee_marah “Happy birthday nick coincidentally we share birthdays💖😂😂”

everythang_christeeen._ “This is so sweet😭❤️”

edith.irura “Happy birthday mukuru. You now qualify to join Njuri ncheke🎉🎉”

wasaitinah “My favourite couple🤩🤩😘”

mariaseriesfans “Happy birthday to him 😍😍😍😍Our Dua is on her own world 😂😍😍😍😍 many more years”

anney_ariana “Aaw Happy Birthday Baba Dua😍”

betsyshikal “Dua ako kwa Ile kamati sitaki kusema😂😂😂😂 happy birthday @nickmutuma”

thisismarge “Dua clenching on that bowl like really guys? 🤣 Happy birthday to yours!”