Actress Jackie Matubia celebrates milestone with new career move

The mother of two shared good news that a YouTube series she has been working on is finally ready and will premiere on her YouTube channel on April 17, 2024.

The series dubbed “Toxic” will bring to life every-day experiences in the grand hustle for success.

Matubia who recently jetted back to the country from a trip to Malaysia shared that she was attending several meetings related to the project she has been working on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just got back home and what I have been working on is finally up. Av seen the picture and I've just felt emotional sorry for my ugly cry," the actress shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

People close to you are the ones making you fight those battles - Jackie Matubia

At some point, Matubia was moved to tears as she encouraged her fans to bring their dreams to life, noting that in some cases, it is people close that work against an individual’s success.

"What I've been working on for the past month or so is finally up. So guys let me get ready and come along with me as I show you. Let me tell you something, let me tell you something people, it does not matter the situation you are in it does not matter the battles you're fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you have a dream work for it. You'll be surprised by the way that people close to you are the ones making you fight those battles. Imagine the people you call friends, the people you call family, are the ones who don't want you to succeed." Stated the mother of two.

She recounted that working on the project was not a walk in the park, noting that she has fought so many battles in the process and has been called names.

“Let me tell you it does not have to make sense to anyone. It only has to make sense to you. And if it makes sense to you and God keeps pushing you to doing it...God I'm so excited. So come along, come along as I show you guys what I've been working on and it's finally up it's finally time to share with you."

ADVERTISEMENT