"Please don't kill your husbands," Akothee advices ladies

In a post shared on Instagram, madam boss advised ladies not to kill their spouses in the event they are faced with trouble in their marriage.

Akothee who is an expert when it comes to relationship matters suggested it was better to leave a relationship rather than commit murder.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Kama mapenzi iiliisha ,si uondoke tuu umwache mtu aishi maisha yake 🤭," she wrote.

The mother of five further explained how she has been rejected and dumped by men but she never resorted to violence.

"Hawa baba wa watoto Wangu , nilipochoka Mimi niliondoka, wengine kanifukuza, wengine kanikataa na watoto," she revealed.

Herman Rouwenhourst

Her timely advice comes in the wake of news that the murder of Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhourst was hatched by his wife, Riziki Cherono.

On the morning of Friday, June 4 2021, the 55 year old was found dead at his home in Shanzu. He was found with deep cuts in the head and back while his hands and legs were tied up.

A statement from the DCI has indicated that the two suspects; Timothy Omondi Ngoe alias Rashid and Mary Nekesa Ambani confessed to the crime.

According to the suspects, Cherono was the one who orchestrated the horrendous ordeal.

Cherono hatched a plot to eliminate her husband after he told her he wanted a divorce following their numerous wrangles and fights.

On May 10 2021, Cherono organised a meeting with the suspects at one of her husband's hotels.

"In a chilling confession to detectives on how they planned and executed the murder, Nekesa disclosed that Cherono had earlier taken Rashid to their home on a recce mission to familiarize himself with the home," revealed DCI.

On the fateful night, the mother of two, opened the door to their apartment letting in Rashid and other suspects still at large, to commit the murder.

According to the directorate, "after completing their task, they broke into the safe and took off with over Sh. 3 million."