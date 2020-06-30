Andrew Kibe quits Kiss 100

Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe has announced that he has parted ways with the station about a year after joining the Radio Africa Group owned radio station.

In a tweet, the controversial radio host said that it has been a good run, and he will miss working with his co-host Kamene Goro, with whom they co-hosted the Kiss Breakfast every morning.

“It's been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro @Kiss100kenya #KameneAndKibe,” tweeted Kibe.

He however, did not divulge further into why he was leaving the station and where he is heading to next.

Kamene Goro with whom they co-hosted the Kiss Breakfast together responded to Kibe’s tweet with the following words, “Si poa......”

Kibe’s departure comes a few days after comedian and radio presenter Jalang’o hinted that he will be heading back to Radio Africa Group, where he started his radio career.

Revealing to his followers where he would be heading to next, Jalang’o mentioned that he had already received calls from more than 8 radio stations asking for his services.

He went ahead to hint that he had talked to his former boss at Radio Africa and he could be headed to one of the radio stations under Radio Africa.

“I might end up on Waiyaki way. There are so many radio stations there is NRG, there’s Radio Jambo, there’s Kiss, there’s Classic, so you decide. But I had an amazing meeting with my friend and boss, the first person who ever gave me the first ever radio contract Mr. Patrick Quarcoo and we had a long discussion. So take away NRG Radio, but I think I might end up back at where it all began. Radio Africa, which radio? I don’t know,” said Jalang’o in one of his #BongaNaJalas shows.

Could Jalang’o be replacing Andrew Kibe on Kiss Breakfast? Only time will tell.