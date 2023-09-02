Media personality and singer Anto Neosoul made into the list of 10 over 10 show hosts on Friday, September 1, 2023 and set social media ablaze.
Anto Neosoul impresses after hosting 10/10
Fans heap praises on Anto Neosoul after shining on 10/10 on Citizen TV
The media personality who was lined up by Citizen TV as a possible replacement to Willis Raburu as part of the ongoing auditions to find a new host for the show.
Powered by his experience as an artiste, the media personality gave the audience one of the best performances on the show since the previous host, Willis Raburu left.
With a perfect blend of music, engaging conversations with his guests and unrivalled entertainment mashed into one experience, fans took to social media to commend Neosoul for a job well-done.
Many opined that going by his performance, the search for a new host should be called off and have him sign the deal as sampled in the comments below.
With a star-studded lineup of guests, including Ethic and Masauti, Neosoul had his day and fans were quick to give their take.
Julian Wambua: Antonesoul all the way!
Ibra Gichuki: He deserve it, very qualified
Prince Ray: This guy deserves the position walai!
Mbula Mutula: Very qualified
Derrick Odindo: The vibe
Willetta Veela Gloria: Now this one fits the position kabisaaaa.....
Oscar August: You're supposed to be a host. A host!!!
Ben Odanga: I think they should give him the job
Lennox Briz: The real deal
Critics too had their say, with many opining that they are replacing Raburu is a tall order while also admitting that previous hosts who made it as part of the auditions did an equally good job.
Moses Obado: Lets just say Raburu is irreplaceable...
Cyrus Harvey Mwangi: It's hard to replace the guy who came up with the idea
E'vitte Max Klemmo: It will never be the same again
