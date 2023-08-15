Since Willis Raburu's departure from Citizen TV on June 26, the media house has been on a quest to find the ideal successor to fill his shoes.
Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10
Fans expressed their belief that these 10 individuals could have seamlessly taken up the mantle left by Willis Raburu on 10/10 show.
As anticipation grew, auditions were held to identify the next face of the popular show.
Oga Obinna on 10/10 show
Stepping onto the stage as the first contender, Oga Obinna sparked speculation that he could potentially be the chosen successor.
His presence on the show on July 28 generated waves of excitement, with audiences eagerly assessing his compatibility with the show's dynamic.
Oga Obinna expressed his heartfelt excitement at fulfilling his dream of hosting on Citizen TV.
NTV presenter Martin Kimathi followed suit on August 4 , further fueling the buzz around Raburu's replacement. His entrance into the scene brought a sense of intrigue, building anticipation for his appearance on the show.
Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez graces 10/10 show
The roster of guest hosts also included former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro and her partner DJ Bonez. who hosted the show on August 11.
Their contributions added to the mix of potential candidates, showcasing a diverse range of talents on the show's stage.
While these guest hosts brought their unique charm, Citizen TV remained steadfast in its search for a permanent host.
Fans buzzing: Opinions & suggestions about next 10/10 show host
As the auditions unfolded and different hosts made their appearances, fans couldn't help but engage in spirited discussions about the potential presenters who could fill Raburu's shoes.
In response to a Facebook post on August 12, fans enthusiastically contributed their thoughts and suggestions and listed 10 potential hosts who could seamlessly transition into Raburu's role.
The range of suggestions varied from well-known industry figures to lesser-known talents with impressive voices and achievements.
Here is a list of the top 10 personalities that fans believe could effortlessly step into Willis Raburu's shoes.
- Shatta Bway - Mid-morning show presenter at Radio Citizen
- Shix Kapienga - Presenter at NTV and 2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year
- Martin Kimathi - Former NTV presenter
- DJ Grauchi of YouTube series, 'The Wake Up Call'
- Hassan Umar - Presenter at Radio Maisha
- Mwende Macharia - Presenter at Radio Maisha
- Bena Wa Malines - Comedian and 2022 Pulse Comedy Influencer of the Year
- Joey Muthengi - Former Citizen TV presenter
- Patrick Igunza - Presenter at Citizen TV & Hot 96
- MC Gogo - MC and Voiceover artist
