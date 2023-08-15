Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

As anticipation grew, auditions were held to identify the next face of the popular show.

Oga Obinna on 10/10 show

Stepping onto the stage as the first contender, Oga Obinna sparked speculation that he could potentially be the chosen successor.

His presence on the show on July 28 generated waves of excitement, with audiences eagerly assessing his compatibility with the show's dynamic.

Oga Obinna expressed his heartfelt excitement at fulfilling his dream of hosting on Citizen TV.

NTV presenter Martin Kimathi followed suit on August 4 , further fueling the buzz around Raburu's replacement. His entrance into the scene brought a sense of intrigue, building anticipation for his appearance on the show.

Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez graces 10/10 show

The roster of guest hosts also included former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro and her partner DJ Bonez. who hosted the show on August 11.

Their contributions added to the mix of potential candidates, showcasing a diverse range of talents on the show's stage.

While these guest hosts brought their unique charm, Citizen TV remained steadfast in its search for a permanent host.

Fans buzzing: Opinions & suggestions about next 10/10 show host

As the auditions unfolded and different hosts made their appearances, fans couldn't help but engage in spirited discussions about the potential presenters who could fill Raburu's shoes.

In response to a Facebook post on August 12, fans enthusiastically contributed their thoughts and suggestions and listed 10 potential hosts who could seamlessly transition into Raburu's role.

The range of suggestions varied from well-known industry figures to lesser-known talents with impressive voices and achievements.

Here is a list of the top 10 personalities that fans believe could effortlessly step into Willis Raburu's shoes.