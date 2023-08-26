The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Fans react after Willis Raburu hosted first 'Wabebe Experience' show on TV 47

Charles Ouma

Fans were quick to give their take after the duo of Willis Raburu and MC Gogo hosted their first 'Wabebe Experience' show

Willis Raburu with MC Gogo
Willis Raburu with MC Gogo

Renowned journalist Willis Raburu hosted his first 'Wabebe Experience' show on TV 47 with fans showing him some love despite the power blackout on Friday night that saw many miss the show.

Raburu who resigned from Citizen TV where he previously hosted 10/10 show did not disappoint in the first show, serving his audience a blend of music, entertainment and discussion with his guests.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth, the Arts and Sports, Ababu Namwamba for was the first guest hosted by Raburu in the show.

Raburu fired up the audience, keeping them engaged as they unpacked the events of a hectic week that saw the CS summoned in parliament.

The partnership between Raburu and MC Gogo was on point as they took turns in engaging the guests, with MC Gogo testing Ababu Namwamba's knowledge of sheng.

Despite the prolonged power blackout that hit several parts of the country, Raburu’s fans tuned in online with the show well-received by fans.

The journalist took to social media to appreciate his fans who tuned in online for Wabebe Experience.

“Thank you to the more than 60k people who tuned in online for #WabebeXP Hata kama Kenya Power did the ting, you are the real ones! Asanteni sana from the bottom of my heart! WABEBE! See you next week @tv47news Raburu wrote.

Media personality Willis Raburu
Media personality Willis Raburu Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya
The talented duo of Timmy T-Dat and Kendi also made an appearance on the show and promoted their latest song ‘Rach’ with the diva revealing that it wasn’t a mistake working with the talented singer.

READ: Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV

DJ Daffy kept the audience on their toes, serving a good blend of music during the show.

Social media was awash with complains from fans who missed the show due to the blackout with those who watched it complimenting Raburu for bringing the show to life with his energy and ability to engage the audience.

Lawrence Kitema: Kenya power has spoiled everything. Didn't want to miss your first show at @tv47news

Willis Raburu: Thanks for being here let’s do this thing!!

Dennis Itumbi : Well done

Pngeno Saviour: Now TV 47 is becoming our new norm ,,,Big up Willy

Kiprop Lang'at: Well done Bazuu

Chennie Ngari Innocent: Wow I can't miss these every Friday

Elly Else: party 𝕒𝕗𝕥𝕖𝕣 partyshow ni mwo fire

Brian Carol: Amazing show

Kennedy Kinyua DN: Kazi safi!

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
