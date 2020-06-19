Award-winning singer cum songwriter Nikita Kering as completed her A-Level studies at Brookhouse International School and her Insta-family can’t help it but shower her with congratulatory messages.

The 18-year-old’s musical pursuits earned her a partial scholarship at Brookhouse International School , a top learning institution that has further nurtured her skills.

The Happy with You maker was studying Visual and Performing Arts at Brookhouse.

Award Winning star Nikita Kering graduates from BrookHouse

Kering's message after Graduation

“The one question every single interviewer always asks me is, "How do you balance school and music? " and the easiest way to answer was "I just plan myself and prioritize."

However, the one thing I never forget to add is that it has been one of the hardest things to do! (And don't forget btw... This is A-levels, not uni😂😭😷. I actually have class the WHOLE day...no free periods or anything). And yeah, I flopped some tests here and there because of music, and flopped some performances because of too much class work. So, I chose to PRIORITIZE. At times this could mean sacrificing an important step in my career, but I knew that I'm just making the necessary steps to ensure that my future is buckled up and chilling just a bit for the take off. One of these being, holding off my music for a bit..And I know, y'all have REALLY waited... But so have I! And in many ways I'm grateful because I've had some time to grow up and learn more about this crazy music industry. And so now I'm equipped to share with you guys the Vulnerable, Emotional and Rebellious sides of myself that have been quite suppressed over the years. Soo, Let the journey begin! 🎊😅😊Photos taken by the amazing @vincephotography_ke with assistance from @coddymuttai #classof2020,” shared Nikita Kering.

Award Winning star Nikita Kering graduates from BrookHouse

Celebrities and fans took to the comment section to shower the young singer with lots of congratulatory messages.

flaqo411 “Congratulations,wueh!!!!🔥🔥”

starchebet “Congratulations beautiful lady♥️♥️♥️

bridgetblue “Congratulations boo❤️❤️❤️”

truelove_ea “Congratulations girl😘🔥🔥”

sarahikumu “You look stunning babe! Congratulations ♥️”

emmahsof “Congratulations Nikita. Super proud of your achievements toto 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😘😘😘”

olivia_ambani “Congratulations ✨✨!!!! Wishing you all the best in this fantastic new chapter 🙌🏾”

Award Winning star Nikita Kering graduates from BrookHouse

nimokering_ “Congratulations honey! 😍 Can’t wait to paaarrrryyyyyy🥰🥰🥰💕💕🎉🎉🎉”

agolla_ke “Congrats and you look so good 😍”

dev.lera “You're an inspiration Nikita😭 Congratulations girl❤️❤️”

noelnderitu “Finally 🙌🏽 Congrats 😃”

kigenthekenyan “Aye bless this achievement! Congratulations 🚀❣️”

tichophil “Haha I loooove ! Congratulations honey ! You know the journey just started - it is “lirry” as you said ! And it is about to be more litty ! I love you ! ♥️”

wabosha_maxine “Congratulations baby girl❤️”

sammanthagaithuma “Congrats beautiful ❤️”

t_i_label “@nikita_kering Yeeeey Finally the day is here... So proud of you dear... Congratulations in order 👏👏😇🌹🌹❤️❤️”

chepchumbakimaru “Congratulations Chumbaa!!!! Here is to more 📜 and several Grammys 🙏🏾”

Award Winning star Nikita Kering graduates from BrookHouse

jazmine_gathu “Congratulations babes🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️”

makenakimaita “Congratulations 🎊 my love 😍 you deserve everything and more. ❤️🔥🔥”

swainaina.w “Awww congratulations Nikita! 😊❤️”

inzu_mob “Congratulations baby❤️🎊🍾🎉”

raptick_gatlan “Beauty and brains! Congrats”

itxmichelle_ “Congrats🎉 wah your even a beauty guru 🔥”

peterndungukamau “Congratulations superstar!!🔥🎉🎉”

mwangimicah “Congratulations 👏 👏 beautiful 😍”

fitlife_ke “Congratulations girl👏👏, good work continue balancing it's part of life🌸”

josphinegaicugi “Congratulations, at your age you are doing great. Some people let the fame get to their heads @nikita_kering. Keep doing great”