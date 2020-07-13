Internet sensation cum actress Azziad Nasenya and comedian David Oyando alias Mulamwah are set to host a new cooking show together.

On Sunday, Mulamwah, shared photos rocking matching Kitenges with Nasenya revealing that they were gearing up to their new show dubbed Cook Off.

However, the two did not reveal whether the show will be airing on TV or on a YouTube channel.

“After lulu na rasho kwa vitenge ni sisi sasa 😍😘 , its gonna be the biggest show in the 254 , hosted by konki & azziad .... first episode anytime ⏱ @azz_iad 👔👗- @officialkaravillage📸 - @presenter_obae , @vellofood . Blessed sunday fam 💪” reads Mulamwah’s post.

Mulamwah’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory message from his Insta-family, who lauded him to continue scaling new heights in his career.

In June, Ms Nasenya also made another milestone, after joining the Selina cast (local Swahili telenovela that airs on Maisha Magic East) where she was welcomed with both hands by Pascal Tokodi.

“Welcome to the family Azz 😎”. Wrote Pascal Tokodi.

Congratulatory messages

rashidyabdalla “Luk imesimama na kucha bro yani iko juu . All the best 🙏”

realmikewachira “Nice ! keep shinning brother .Happy for you two can't wait to see 👊👊👊👊”

fredomondikenya “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥kubwaaaaaa”

bienaimesol “Hapa sasa bro tumeona you have a type 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️💨💨💨💨💨💨”

chriskirwa “💪💪💪💪🙌”

holydavemuthengi “Noma Sana”

redemptionmusiq “Hawa waluhya wetu wamesema vitenge vitenge mpaka mwisho 😁😁 congrats fam nawapenda sana”

dansonko “Enyewe naona @loulou_hassan na @rashidyabdalla wamekupa inspiration brathe! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

nebulazzkenya “Konky..... Mapenzi ya kitenge😍🔥”

raulchapp “Congratulations brother”

kwena_vicky ‘Can't wait for it💥”

khloe_kkhlo “Whoop whooo👏👏👏👏💕”

clainnew “I support you guys👏👏👏👏”

tsumah_ndolo “Waluhya wawili hii lazima inahusu chakula😂😂”

luciouskimeu ‘Mulamwah kumbe uko down to earth.....😂😂😂😂 Good look lakini......”

lenny_juma “Waluhya wawili kwenye show. Hii itaitwaje sasa🔥🔥🔥 bonga na walunje TV. ❤️❤️”

yaro_b_ “Daaaaamnnnn!!! Y'all look amazing. Sassy and classy. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

vellofood “It's about to go down in the @theelitechefkenya kitchen 🔥🔥🔥”