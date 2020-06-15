Internet sensation cum actress Azziad Nasenya is slowly becoming a house hold name in the entertainment industry and many of us know how her star into the limelight broke.

Many would agree with me that her welcoming into the entertainment world after her #Utawezana video challenge that caught the attention of many, was not as rosy as anyone would want. The video saw Kenyans on Twitter who did not like her throw insults and describing her using mean words.

That notwithstanding, Azziad has continued to do what she does best and as it stands now, any one keenly following her knows that she stands on the winning side of things.

I’ve cried myself to sleep – Azziad Nasenya opens up on her struggles as she was being bullied online

The internet sensation has however, opened up on how tough it was on her side when the trolls wouldn’t stop attacking her, revealing that she would cry herself to sleep, because she couldn’t take it.

Ms. Nasenya mentioned that she sometimes wondered what she did to deserve the hatred that came from netizens, yet all she was trying to do is live a dream she had from when she was young.

She stated that after many days of darkness and blaming herself, she decided to pick up from where she had reached and continued to work, drawing motivation from the mean words she was told.

Here’s her post;

“Long post Alert!! THE UNTOLD STORY.

Since I was a kid, I have always wanted to be on the screen. This is still the dream that I am working to pursue. All the way from Primary my teachers were able to spot my talents even before I did and I guess that gave me a lot of psyche and determination to keep on keeping on. I have never been a quitter..not that Iam perfect, no. I am still struggling to find my right path..but one thing I was taught is to always be a fighter...and I believe that has helped me achieve the little success that is coming my way.. 'She is overrated', they say. 'She ain’t talented', they add. 'She will wear off', some pray, and many more that I may not be able to quote... I've cried myself to sleep ..tossing and turning each Night asking The Almighty what I had done to deserve all this ..at only 19 seeing and asking how cruel the world could be against an innocent soul...but after several days of darkness and blaming myself and doubt..I wiped the tears and decided that it’s time to work.

Those same words that were thrown my way gave me motivation to work Harder and God Gave me the strength to push even further.

Well, here I am, turning 20 this Tuesday 16th and still living that old dream I had since I was a kid. I have not gotten there but my journey just started😍🙏🏽 Your dreams are valid don’t you ever give up.”

