Azziad, Pascal Tokodi, Shix Kapienga & Dorea Chege team up in new TV series

Charles Ouma

The high-energy show that resonates with today’s way of life and challenges living in a thriving economy will air every Monday to Friday

A collage image of Azziad, Pascal Tokodi and Shix Kapienga
A collage image of Azziad, Pascal Tokodi and Shix Kapienga

Acclaimed actor Pascal Tokodi, actress Dorea Chege, Azziad Nasenya and Shiks Kapyenga will be gracing your screens in a new TV show dubbed the 'Pink Ladies Show’.

The star-studded drama series will take viewers into the lives of four single women as they navigate the complexities of life, friendship, relationships, career and finances in an evolving world, the choices they have to make and the challenges they have to overcome on a daily basis.

The drama series will premier in November on Star Times’ Rembo TV with Jimmy Gathu and newcomer Brenda Gesare being part of the star-studded cast.

Directed by the talented Reuben Odanga who is the face behind some of Kenya’s best TV series and shows, the drama series promises to live up to its billing and add to the tally of the masterpieces directed by Odanga.

Lydia Gitachu: 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

Azziad Nasenya plays the role of Cecilia, a fashion-conscious and stylish beauty with an eye for finer things in life.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Gesare brings the character of Stephanie, a young lady bubbling with life and with a keen interest in fashion to life.

Shix Kapienga (Triza) is the career-focused lady with little interest in relationships navigating the challenges that life throws her way.

These are 5 blockbuster shows Pascal Tokodi has starred in

Add Pascal Tokodi who plays the role of Charlie, a charming gentleman who adds flavour to the lives of the ladies and you have a perfect blend of drama.

Pascal Tokodi
Pascal Tokodi Pascal Tokodi wins coveted award at Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) Pulse Live Kenya

The high-energy show that resonates with today’s way of life and challenges living in a thriving economy will air every Monday to Friday from 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Rembo TV.

