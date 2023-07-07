The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lydia Gitachu: 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

Lynet Okumu

Lydia Gitachu has featured several shows including 'Kina,' 'Kidnapped' & BBC TV series 'Burn My Heart'

Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu

Lydia Gitachu Nyambura, known for her stage name Teacher chebby, is a multi-talented actress who has conquered numerous obstacles on her path to success.

Recommended articles

Her impressive acting career spans TV, film, and stage, while her captivating presence and storytelling abilities have made her a favorite among audiences.

The creative entrepreneur is also a scriptwriter, stage and film director, and even hosts karaoke nights in top city clubs.

Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 8 Kenyan duos who make perfect film couples

Lydia Gitachu Nyambura was born in Thika, 45 years ago, to a single mother who abandoned her when she was only one and a half years old.

She secretly dumped her at her grandmother’s compound in Gatanga, Murang’a before leaving her for good.

It was only when her cries were heard that people in the homestead came looking for her and rescued her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu Pulse Live Kenya

Lydia's childhood took a traumatic turn when she was sent to live with her aunt. She confessed in previous interviews that she experienced sexual abuse at the hands of her cousins.

Moreover, her uncle's alcoholism often resulted in the family being thrown out of their home.

The many difficulties she was passing through at a young age drove her to think about taking away her life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

However, a small voice at the back of her head made her back down. She also says that her grandmother's love kept her going.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Lydia excelled academically, attending Komothai Girls High School. She furthered her education by enrolling in a course in accountancy at the Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) university.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during this time that she realized her true passion lay in the arts. Immersed in popular TV programs like 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' Lydia found inspiration and began nurturing her acting talent.

Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu Pulse Live Kenya

An opportunity presented itself when she joined a theater group that staged a play at her church. Driven by her passion, Lydia overcame financial obstacles to attend auditions and secure her first acting gig.

Lydia's breakthrough came when she landed a role in the set book 'The Burdens' by John Ruganda. Despite encountering challenges with payment, she persevered and was subsequently cast in another play, 'Winds of Change.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The latter role not only paid her the highest amount she had received thus far but also marked a significant turning point in her career.

Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu and her grandmother
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu and her grandmother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Lydia's talent and captivating performances soon caught the attention of television audiences. She got her first TV show 'Reflections' on KBC in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

She gained immense popularity through her role as Teacher Chebii in the hit TV series 'Tahidi High.'

However, it was her involvement in the BBC TV series 'Taking the Falk' that brought her international acclaim and substantial earnings.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lydia has celebrated a decade of marriage, finding stability and love after experiencing 3 failed relationships with white men.

Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu
Former Tahidi High actress Lydia Gitachu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Lydiah and her husband lost their child after a miscarriage in 2021.

In 2010 she did a three-month tour in the UK with a theatre company known as Trestle Theatre Company before she did a BBC TV series that catapulted her career to international standards.

In the tour, Gitachu, then 33, played a 14 year old boy called Mugo for the book 'Burn my Heart' by Beverley Naidoo.

Lydia Gitachu
Lydia Gitachu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Former Tahidi High actress Brenda Mwai opens up about 3 suicidal attempts

Tahidi High,'Saints,' 'First Grader,' 'Merry Wives of Windsor,' 'Kidnapped' and 'Kina'

Lydiah once beat Lupita Nyong'o for a TV a Tanzanian TV show 'Taking the Flark,' in 2006.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lydia Gitachu: 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

Lydia Gitachu: 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

Photocopy! Fans react after Thee Pluto & Felicity reveal daughter's face

Photocopy! Fans react after Thee Pluto & Felicity reveal daughter's face

'WAP' & 13 other dance challenges with an unrivaled record on TikTok

'WAP' & 13 other dance challenges with an unrivaled record on TikTok

Juliana: Today’s musicians are all about vibes not vocals

Juliana: Today’s musicians are all about vibes not vocals

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

'Secondary here I come' Mowzey Radio's son graduates/Instagram

'Secondary here I come,' Mowzey Radio's son graduates