Lydia Gitachu: 'Tahidi High' star who beat Lupita Nyong'o for TV role in 2006

Her impressive acting career spans TV, film, and stage, while her captivating presence and storytelling abilities have made her a favorite among audiences.

The creative entrepreneur is also a scriptwriter, stage and film director, and even hosts karaoke nights in top city clubs.

Lydiah Gitachu's challenging background

Lydia Gitachu Nyambura was born in Thika, 45 years ago, to a single mother who abandoned her when she was only one and a half years old.

She secretly dumped her at her grandmother’s compound in Gatanga, Murang’a before leaving her for good.

It was only when her cries were heard that people in the homestead came looking for her and rescued her.

Lydia's traumatic experience & suicidal thoughts

Lydia's childhood took a traumatic turn when she was sent to live with her aunt. She confessed in previous interviews that she experienced sexual abuse at the hands of her cousins.

Moreover, her uncle's alcoholism often resulted in the family being thrown out of their home.

The many difficulties she was passing through at a young age drove her to think about taking away her life.

However, a small voice at the back of her head made her back down. She also says that her grandmother's love kept her going.

Lydiah's education & passion for arts

Despite the odds stacked against her, Lydia excelled academically, attending Komothai Girls High School. She furthered her education by enrolling in a course in accountancy at the Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) university.

It was during this time that she realized her true passion lay in the arts. Immersed in popular TV programs like 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' Lydia found inspiration and began nurturing her acting talent.

An opportunity presented itself when she joined a theater group that staged a play at her church. Driven by her passion, Lydia overcame financial obstacles to attend auditions and secure her first acting gig.

Lydia Gitachu's breakthrough

Lydia's breakthrough came when she landed a role in the set book 'The Burdens' by John Ruganda. Despite encountering challenges with payment, she persevered and was subsequently cast in another play, 'Winds of Change.'

The latter role not only paid her the highest amount she had received thus far but also marked a significant turning point in her career.

Television success & international recognition

Lydia's talent and captivating performances soon caught the attention of television audiences. She got her first TV show 'Reflections' on KBC in 2002.

She gained immense popularity through her role as Teacher Chebii in the hit TV series 'Tahidi High.'

However, it was her involvement in the BBC TV series 'Taking the Falk' that brought her international acclaim and substantial earnings.

Lydiah's marriage & children

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lydia has celebrated a decade of marriage, finding stability and love after experiencing 3 failed relationships with white men.

Lydiah and her husband lost their child after a miscarriage in 2021.

Other notable successes Lydiah Gitachu achieved

In 2010 she did a three-month tour in the UK with a theatre company known as Trestle Theatre Company before she did a BBC TV series that catapulted her career to international standards.

In the tour, Gitachu, then 33, played a 14 year old boy called Mugo for the book 'Burn my Heart' by Beverley Naidoo.

