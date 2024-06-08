The couple welcomed baby Malaika on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and opted not to reveal her face.

Bahati has in the past, urged Diana to reveal baby Malaika’s face to the world noting that they had to leave her out of family events just because they were not ready to show her face to the world yet.

The couple finally revealed baby Malaika’s face during their reality TV show on Netflix in which they adorable family portraits, including baby Malaika.

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens were quick to note the striking resemblance between Malaika and Bahati.

How Bahati and Diana Marua welcomed baby Malaika into the world

While announcing baby Malaika’s birth, Bahat praised Diana describing her as a brave woman who withstood surgery to see their bundle of joy delivered.

“I have Loved you for Carrying My Pregnancy and Taking Care of My Kids.... But I have respected you Even MORE for your confidence and Calmness at the THEATRE as you went through a terrifying Surgery to Deliver Our Daughter,”

“For Sure I cannot compare you to any Woman Under the Sun... Coz No one Knows what You went through for me to Be Called a Father Again!!! You are Truly My Super Woman Mama @MALAIKA_BAHATI ” Bahati said.

Bahati's confession on loving older women

The singer also opened up on the qualities he was looking for in a wife before settling down with Diana Marua.

Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that a close relationship with God and age were among the items in his checklist.