The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Charles Ouma

The couple welcomed baby Malaika on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and opted not to reveal her face.

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face
Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Celebrity couple of Bahati and Diana Marua have unveiled their daughter Malaika Bahati’s face for the first time.

Recommended articles

The couple welcomed baby Malaika on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and opted not to reveal her face.

Bahati has in the past, urged Diana to reveal baby Malaika’s face to the world noting that they had to leave her out of family events just because they were not ready to show her face to the world yet.

READ: Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple finally revealed baby Malaika’s face during their reality TV show on Netflix in which they adorable family portraits, including baby Malaika.

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face
Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face Pulse Live Kenya

Netizens were quick to note the striking resemblance between Malaika and Bahati.

While announcing baby Malaika’s birth, Bahat praised Diana describing her as a brave woman who withstood surgery to see their bundle of joy delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have Loved you for Carrying My Pregnancy and Taking Care of My Kids.... But I have respected you Even MORE for your confidence and Calmness at the THEATRE as you went through a terrifying Surgery to Deliver Our Daughter,”

“For Sure I cannot compare you to any Woman Under the Sun... Coz No one Knows what You went through for me to Be Called a Father Again!!! You are Truly My Super Woman Mama @MALAIKA_BAHATIBahati said.

The singer also opened up on the qualities he was looking for in a wife before settling down with Diana Marua.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that a close relationship with God and age were among the items in his checklist.

"Two things. First, she had to be saved. Secondly, she had to be older than me. Somehow just to confess, I love my women older," Bahati explained during their Netflix reality show, The Bahati's Empire.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Madtraxx counters wife's abuse allegations, gives his side of the story

Tipsy Gee's tribute 'To Koikai' & other top songs of the week

Tipsy Gee's tribute 'To Koikai' & other top songs of the week

Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

Prezzo finally speaks after collapsing at Bahati's reality show launch

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dem Wa Facebook

Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors

Media personality Azeezah

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor