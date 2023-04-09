Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

The mother of three shared several photos of Malaika Bahati on Saturday, revealing that she has been unwell and admitted in hospital for the past five days and prayed for Malaika's healing.

In a post on Instagram, Diana wrote: "Day 5, my Baby Lucky Angel, good health is your portion in the name of Jesus".

Diana could be seen holding the baby and feeding her with a feeding bottle.

She appreciated the staff at Komarock Modern Hospital for providing the best care to her ailing daughter even as she prayed for God’s healing.

"They are doing everything to ensure that Laika is well and recovers. I pray to God to heal my daughter," Diana added.

Singer Kevin Bahati was the first to share news of his daughter’s illness a few days ago when he disclosed that Malaika had been unwell for three days.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati explained that Malaika was undergoing treatment at Komarock Modern Hospital since earlier in the week.

"Baby Malaika has been admitted to Komarock Modern Hospital for the past 3 days and we are praying for Malaika's speedy recovery," Bahati shared on Instagram, praying for Malaika’s quick recovery.

"May God's healing be upon you my daughter Malaika Bahati," he added.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the musician holding his daughter while a female nurse attended to her.

An update posted on Baby Malaika’s social media pages indicated that she is recovering well in hospital.

