RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Amos Robi

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malaika Nyambura Bahati on Tuesday, November 1

Diana Marua and her daughter
Diana Marua and her daughter

Singer Kevin Bahati Kioko has penned a beautiful message to his wife Diana Marua days after the two welcomed their third child together.

Recommended articles

Bahat praised Diana describing her as a brave woman who withstood surgery to see their bundle of joy delivered.

The singer further said his wife was a great woman for making him be called a father again.

“I have Loved you for Carrying My Pregnancy and Taking Care of My Kids.... But I have respected you Even MORE for your confidence and Calmness at the THEATRE as you went through a terrifying Surgery to Deliver Our Daughter,”

“For Sure I cannot compare you to any Woman Under the Sun... Coz No one Knows what You went through for me to Be Called a Father Again!!! You are Truly My Super Woman Mama @MALAIKA_BAHATIBahati said.

Bahati and wife Diana Marua
Bahati and wife Diana Marua Bahati and wife Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some reactions to Bahati’s message:

djmokenya Congratulations kanyonye na makai mothe meri

aggie_the_dance_queen Congratulations Fam. She is a strong woman

jay_maimah_Wueeeeeehhhhhhhhhhh hats offf for deee

waithera3416 Wow what a sweet message to mama malaika congratulations 🎉 to you to

debrahpaul27 She is a strong lady, Baha you got the best wife 😍❤️ Congratulations to her and may she heal quickly

cherry20222022 Indeed it's a terrifying surgery 😢😢😢... imagine unakufa half of your body after some time alafu unafufuka 😢dawa ikiisha 😢😢God you are our healer

cyndysally Ave loved this family even more for being open this time round..thanks for disclosing princess name and immediately she was born we knew...Sasa jina ya mtoto n kitu ya kuficha.. congrats mama💕💯

brendapezzy I can imagine the pain she's going through now cs ain't a joke😢passed through it... congratulations once again ... women are strong indeed

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for getting a nose piercing

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for getting a nose piercing

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Those who said ‘I’m part of Illuminati wanted people to hate me’ - Kenzo

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Do it at your own risk - Akothee warns women copying her lifestyle

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Meta flies out Crazy Kennar to London, heres why

Meta flies out Crazy Kennar to London, heres why

Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online