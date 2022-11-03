Bahati's warm message to wife after welcoming baby girl

Bahat praised Diana describing her as a brave woman who withstood surgery to see their bundle of joy delivered.

The singer further said his wife was a great woman for making him be called a father again.

“I have Loved you for Carrying My Pregnancy and Taking Care of My Kids.... But I have respected you Even MORE for your confidence and Calmness at the THEATRE as you went through a terrifying Surgery to Deliver Our Daughter,”

“For Sure I cannot compare you to any Woman Under the Sun... Coz No one Knows what You went through for me to Be Called a Father Again!!! You are Truly My Super Woman Mama @MALAIKA_BAHATI ” Bahati said.

Here are some reactions to Bahati’s message:

djmokenya Congratulations kanyonye na makai mothe meri

aggie_the_dance_queen Congratulations Fam. She is a strong woman

jay_maimah_Wueeeeeehhhhhhhhhhh hats offf for deee

waithera3416 Wow what a sweet message to mama malaika congratulations 🎉 to you to

debrahpaul27 She is a strong lady, Baha you got the best wife 😍❤️ Congratulations to her and may she heal quickly

cherry20222022 Indeed it's a terrifying surgery 😢😢😢... imagine unakufa half of your body after some time alafu unafufuka 😢dawa ikiisha 😢😢God you are our healer

cyndysally Ave loved this family even more for being open this time round..thanks for disclosing princess name and immediately she was born we knew...Sasa jina ya mtoto n kitu ya kuficha.. congrats mama💕💯