Bahati, Diana, Terence & Kabi wa Jesus join Akothee in bid to raise Sh20 million

The philanthropic singer who held a fundraising dinner attended by several celebrities and well-wishers outlined how funds raised from the appeal would be used to cater for the needs of young learners.

The singer shared that money raised from the financial appeal will be used to pay fees for learners from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are enrolled in an academy she launched.

"Akothee Academy is to just but any school. It's a home. I realized they are being mishandled some are coming from very poor backgrounds where they are coming from domestic violence situations." Akothee explained.

Hoping to raise funds to give the learners an opportunity to acquire an education and hopefully a better life, the mother of five also held a golf tournament.

The initiative is in line with her plans to make the academy which also has learners from financial stable families more sustainable.

"But I also have rich kids at that school, and those are the ones paying school fees, so I want to make it more sustainable." Akothee added.

Her plans also includes building dormitories and nurturing young girls, mentoring them and equipping them with important life skills to thrive in the modern world.

"I would like to be their mother, to teach them personal hygiene, self-esteem, like a home they can call home," Akothee explained to those in attendance.

Akothee speaks on motivation to behind her charitable deeds

She added that seeing others smile gives her great peace of mind and she will not relent in her quest to put a smile on the faces of those in need with limited options.

"So we are here on this course to try and raise 20 million," adding, "That this will pay teacher salaries, fees, among other costs.

"I get a lot of peace, this is my therapy when I see someone smiling because of me it gives me a lot of energy." She added.

Many families are beneficiaries of Akothee’s philanthropy through the Akothee Foundation.

Apart from the academy, the singer is the engine behind a feeding program in Turkana.

The initiative provides the much-needed nutrition to households ravaged by drought and famine.