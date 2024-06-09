Bahati reveals millions spent in producing 'The Bahati's Empire'

Bahati shared that the budget for the show stood at 47 million, a modest figure compared to what he projects will cost to produce the second season of the show that is available on Netflix.

"Hii ilikuwa season 1. The cost of production was Sh47 million," the father of five revealed adding that season two of the show will see more millions pumped in, projecting the cost to stand at Sh100 million.

"So season 2 we are looking at going a notch higher...Maybe a Sh100 million. So yeah..." Bahati explained.

He steered clear from comparisons in terms of which is the most expensive reality TV show in the region.

Bahati's response on the most expensive reality TV show in the region

He instead urged people to watch the show that gives viewers front row access to his family, lifestyle, music empire and businesses and more, all in one serving.

"Don't talk about the expense, talk about the entertainment." He added.

Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Reeling from the success of the show, Bahati noted that the show has been great with international audience now calling for its inclusion in their local Netflix bouquet.

"When you want to go big, you go big. You either go big or go home. They did it for Kenya, so when they put the show on the platform, they locked it within Africa, knowing we have fans across the continent.” Bahati explained during an interview with Betty Kyallo on Friday.

"They didn't realize that the Bahati family is global, that's why I've told people to go tag and comment. Let them know that Kenyans are no longer just local," added the singer.

Bahati and Diana Marua open up on various aspects of life in 'The Bahati's Empire'.

Both Bahati and Diana Marua have been clearing the air on several issues both on the show as well as off the show especially during interviews while also generate traction for their new show.

Among the aspects of his life that the singer opened up on is what informed his choice of a wife before settling down with Diana Marua.

"Two things. First, she had to be saved. Secondly, she had to be older than me. Somehow just to confess, I love my women older," Bahati explained during their Netflix reality show.

DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya

