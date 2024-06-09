The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Bahati reveals millions spent in producing 'The Bahati's Empire'

Charles Ouma

Bahati added that season two of the show will take it a notch higher with the cost of producing the show crossing the Sh100 million mark

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024

Singer Bahati has opened up on the cost of producing their new reality show, 'The Bahati's Empire'.

Recommended articles

Bahati shared that the budget for the show stood at 47 million, a modest figure compared to what he projects will cost to produce the second season of the show that is available on Netflix.

"Hii ilikuwa season 1. The cost of production was Sh47 million," the father of five revealed adding that season two of the show will see more millions pumped in, projecting the cost to stand at Sh100 million.

"So season 2 we are looking at going a notch higher...Maybe a Sh100 million. So yeah..." Bahati explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

He steered clear from comparisons in terms of which is the most expensive reality TV show in the region.

He instead urged people to watch the show that gives viewers front row access to his family, lifestyle, music empire and businesses and more, all in one serving.

"Don't talk about the expense, talk about the entertainment." He added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Reeling from the success of the show, Bahati noted that the show has been great with international audience now calling for its inclusion in their local Netflix bouquet.

"When you want to go big, you go big. You either go big or go home. They did it for Kenya, so when they put the show on the platform, they locked it within Africa, knowing we have fans across the continent.” Bahati explained during an interview with Betty Kyallo on Friday.

READ: If I came out to talk, it would not help anyone - Bahati on Diana & Wanyama's photo

"They didn't realize that the Bahati family is global, that's why I've told people to go tag and comment. Let them know that Kenyans are no longer just local," added the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Bahati and Diana Marua have been clearing the air on several issues both on the show as well as off the show especially during interviews while also generate traction for their new show.

Among the aspects of his life that the singer opened up on is what informed his choice of a wife before settling down with Diana Marua.

"Two things. First, she had to be saved. Secondly, she had to be older than me. Somehow just to confess, I love my women older," Bahati explained during their Netflix reality show.

DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show
DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The show has also seen the couple unveil the face of their daughter Malaika to the world for the first time

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati reveals millions spent in producing 'The Bahati's Empire'

Bahati reveals millions spent in producing 'The Bahati's Empire'

Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata

Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata

If I came out to talk, it would not help anyone - Bahati on Diana & Wanyama's photo

If I came out to talk, it would not help anyone - Bahati on Diana & Wanyama's photo

Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Emotional tale of how Makokha's wife of 30 years died & why he wasn't informed first

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Bahati, Diana Marua unveil daughter Malaika's face

Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Sarah Hassan's Biography: Age, parents, husband, awards & breakout TV role

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Vera Sidika throws wild divorce party to celebrate ending marriage with Brown Mauzo [Video]

Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

Kagwe Mungai & Sharon Mwangi's request to the public after announcing break up

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Azeezah

Azeezah gives her take on polygamy, getting hitched & dating a celebrity

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Actress Foi Wambui

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride