ADVERTISEMENT
If I came out to talk, it would not help anyone - Bahati on Diana & Wanyama's photo

Lynet Okumu

I don't think he had a thick skin like me - Bahati finally speaks on Diana, Wanyama's viral photo & involvement of his adopted son.

Singer Kevin Bahati
Singer Kevin Bahati
  • Bahati addresses viral photo controversy involving his wife and Victor Wanyama
  • Bahati explains his decision not to consult Wanyama before posting the photo
  • Bahati chose to remain silent to avoid escalating the situation and protect his family

Kenyan musician Kevin Bahati has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral photo of his wife, Diana Marua, with football star Victor Wanyama.

The photo, which surfaced online in 2020, led to widespread speculations about Marua’s relationship with Wanyama.

To generate traction for their new Netflix show, 'The Bahati's Empire', Bahati posted the photo on all his social media accounts on June 3, 2024.

In a June 7 interview with Betty Kyallo on TV 47, Bahati and Marua discussed the implications of the photo and the public's reaction.

A past photo of Bahati's wife Diana Marua with international football player Victor Wanyama
A past photo of Bahati's wife Diana Marua with international football player Victor Wanyama

When asked if he consulted Wanyama before posting the photo, Bahati said he didn't need to ask for any permission because the two are friends.

“Why should I ask Wanyama if I can post the photo while it is him and his friend? Let me tell you something. I never said anything. Wanyama and Mariga are my friends. I even campaigned for Mariga in Kibra,” Bahati said.

Bahati explained that his silence was often misinterpreted. According to the father of five, addressing such issues directly can help clarify misunderstandings.

At times you see rumours, and when you are quiet, they fuel more rumours. But when you show people that it’s normal, they will keep quiet," he said.

Bahati
Bahati Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati revealed that he chose not to address the allegations to protect everyone involved, particularly his son, whom he adopted. He felt that addressing the rumours would not have been beneficial and opted for a more light-hearted approach.

“Most of my fans know that I adopted my son. When the photo was trending a while back, I don’t think Wanyama had a thick skin like I have, and so one day it was trending, and it’s a cruel social media world. It got to him. If I came out to address it, it would not help anyone. I chose to be sarcastic about it and move on,” Bahati explained.

Diana Marua shared her frustration with the public's perception of her friendships. She questioned why people felt entitled to dictate who she could associate with.

You don’t want me to have friends? I can’t take pictures with people, or is it because he is a celebrity?” Marua asked.

Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram)
Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Singer Bahati's wife Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Victor Wanyama is married to actress Serah Teshna who they have a son with.

Marua credited her husband for teaching her to ignore public opinion.

My husband has taught me to learn to die in public opinion. The same people who praise you today will hate you tomorrow. It’s a cruel world. We ignore trolls most of the time,” she said.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
