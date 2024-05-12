The sports category has moved to a new website.

Betty Kyallo gives fans rare glimpse into her relationship, answers wedding question

Charles Ouma

Betty Kyallo opens up on her relationship, answers question on when she will wed

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo
Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo

Renowned journalist Betty Kyallo has opened up on her private life, giving the public a rare glimpse of her relationship that she has kept away from the glare of the public.

The media personality who recently made a comeback to mainstream media after a hiatus that lasted almost four years hinted at walking down the aisle in the near future.

She added that she is settled and happy in her current relationship with her lover who hails from Western Kenya.

“My man is from the western region. I am now settled. I feel happy,” Kyallo explained.

Asked about when to expect a wedding, the mother of one avoided speaking much about it.

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo
Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

“We will see about that. I do not want to speak much about it and then something happens.”

“Women in our thirties we make very good partners in relationships because we have a lot of experience. We have been through a lot in life.”

She revealed that she is a submissive woman when in love, giving the public a rare glimpse of her private life.

“Nikikupenda nafanya kila kitu. Napika, nakupiga magoti, massage nakufanyia. lakini yote ni kama nakupenda. Kama sikupendi siwezi fanya izo vitu zote.

(When I am in love, I will anything for my partner. I cook, I kneel, I massage them, anything. However, I have to love you for me to do all these. If I do not love you, I wouldn’t do all these).”

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

She explained that as a media personality and a celebrity, she has had to develop a thick skin owing to the much that she goes through.

“You know I have been doing this for 13 years now. I have learnt to develop thick skin because some things which people go through privately I go through them in the public light. It is not easy but I just find ways of getting by.” Added the media star.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
