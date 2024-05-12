Betty Kyallo gives fans rare glimpse into her relationship, answers wedding question

The media personality who recently made a comeback to mainstream media after a hiatus that lasted almost four years hinted at walking down the aisle in the near future.

She added that she is settled and happy in her current relationship with her lover who hails from Western Kenya.

“My man is from the western region. I am now settled. I feel happy,” Kyallo explained.

Asked about when to expect a wedding, the mother of one avoided speaking much about it.

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

“We will see about that. I do not want to speak much about it and then something happens.”

“Women in our thirties we make very good partners in relationships because we have a lot of experience. We have been through a lot in life.”

Betty Kyallo on being submissive in her relationship

She revealed that she is a submissive woman when in love, giving the public a rare glimpse of her private life.

“Nikikupenda nafanya kila kitu. Napika, nakupiga magoti, massage nakufanyia. lakini yote ni kama nakupenda. Kama sikupendi siwezi fanya izo vitu zote.

(When I am in love, I will anything for my partner. I cook, I kneel, I massage them, anything. However, I have to love you for me to do all these. If I do not love you, I wouldn’t do all these).”

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

She explained that as a media personality and a celebrity, she has had to develop a thick skin owing to the much that she goes through.

