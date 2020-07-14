You have all met Betty Kyallo’s mum, Julia Ngii, but her father, I highly doubt.

On Monday, the Media Personality introduced her father to the public and her Insta-family could not help it but gush over the lovely Dad and Daughter moments Ms Betty had shared.

Unlike her mother, the Flair by Betty CEO rarely talks about her father or even capture him in the many family videos and photos she always uploads on her social media pages.

Betty Kyallo with her Father

In the Photo shared by the TV girl, she pointed out that her father paid her a visit at her high-end Beauty Parlour and left her with immense blessings.

“My Dad came and just left us with immense Blessings! Thank you daddy! He also got Flaired Up! ✅” reads Betty Kyallo’s caption.

Betty Kyallo with her Father

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo, Braian Kyallo and Kyallo senior-Betty's Father)

In 2017, Ms Kyallo disclosed that her parents separated when she was still very young and life was not that easy.

“There’s a time when my mum and dad separated for some time and so my mum was basically taking care of us and therefore it was really hard … but anyway you rise above that,” Betty told a local publication.

Reactions from fans

willisraburu “This is so awesome”

flaqo411 “Baba Betty💯”

vivienendegwa “Awwww how sweet”

kevinmars254 ‘🔥👏🔥, father daughter love❤️”

lilnjomo “Woooow😍”

coded_a1 “Wow this so touching, you should include this in our BK lately next ep 🔥”

Betty Kyallo with her Mother

tasha_hershi “👏👏👏👏👏👏”

toshkagoe “Priceless!”

macuttiz “Wow lovely❤️”

gloriah_gich ‘Absolutely adorable ❤️”

karenshov ‘Omg🙌🙌🙌🙌. This is beautiful”

korir_lenny ‘Amazing @bettymuteikyallo”

karimirachel “Betty you are Blessed”

mercy_ateka “Aki woiyeee!!... Will treat my dad the same. I feel it!!👐😘”

onesmusthebeautician ‘🙌blessings to blessings🔥🔥”

daughter_leonard “Wow I never saw your dad great BLESSINGS”

benadate “Wow....like father like daughter”

angelkiendi “I love the way you are mending relationships”

lindah_mugambi “He must be very proud of you🤗😘”

gracewnjuguna66 “Nice to see you and Dad❤️❤️❤️”

swt_marie “Blessings from Parents are very important❤️❤️❤️”

sheemahmaingi “Ohh my God. Just priceless 😍”