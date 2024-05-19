The sports category has moved to a new website.

Betty Kyallo's unfiltered reaction to video of P Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie

Charles Ouma

Betty Kyallo weighs in on video of P Diddy assaulting Cassie

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

Media personality Betty Kyallo has given her unfiltered reaction to the viral footage showing American rapper P Diddy assaulting her ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The footage that was released by Cable News Network (CNN) shows Cassie walking down a hotel hallway carrying a bag.

Shortly afterwards, the rapper is seen running after her with only a towel covering his nakedness and shoves her to the ground.

He then rains several kicks on a helpless Cassie who can be seen lying on the ground.

The footage is dated March 5, 2016, further shows the disgraced singer pulling Cassie on the floor, using her sweatshirt to the direction they had come from.

Newly released hotel video by CNN shows Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura
Newly released hotel video by CNN shows Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

This incident was referenced in her Nov. 2023 lawsuit. Although Diddy denied all of her allegations, the disturbing footage obtained by CNN tells a different story.

The assault is believed to have happened at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, which has since shut down.

Reacting to the video, Betty Kyallo urged netizens to stop following the singer, opining that men who beat women are trash.

"So wrong. I'm disgusted! Shame on him! Pure evil! Argh! Cancel Diddy ALREADY! MEN who beat WOMEN are TRASH! So ANGRY!!!!" Betty wrote.

READ: CNN's footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie stirs social media

She questioned how a father of four daughters found it easy to assault a lady.

A man with 4 daughters, how do you beat up an honest woman. If you don't like love her anymore just leave them."

She further urged the public to stop listening to the rapper’s songs, calling for complete boycott.

"Diddy is tr@sh and so are the men who abuse women, whether physically or emotionally. They are trash. This is horrific yani am so disturbed unfollow him, we are not listening to his music anymore. F#ck Diddy men who beat women are trash am so angry."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' on March 7, 2016 — two days after the music mogul attacked her in a hotel hallway.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' on March 7, 2016 — two days after the music mogul attacked her in a hotel hallway.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Business Insider USA

She is among a host of celebrities weighed in, slamming the singer and calling for justice.

Diddy was accused of rape and assault by his now ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The two resolved their case amicably less than 24 hours after the $30 million bombshell suit was filed.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
