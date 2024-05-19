Betty Kyallo's unfiltered reaction to video of P Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie

The footage that was released by Cable News Network (CNN) shows Cassie walking down a hotel hallway carrying a bag.

Shortly afterwards, the rapper is seen running after her with only a towel covering his nakedness and shoves her to the ground.

He then rains several kicks on a helpless Cassie who can be seen lying on the ground.

The footage is dated March 5, 2016, further shows the disgraced singer pulling Cassie on the floor, using her sweatshirt to the direction they had come from.

Newly released hotel video by CNN shows Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura Pulse Ghana

This incident was referenced in her Nov. 2023 lawsuit. Although Diddy denied all of her allegations, the disturbing footage obtained by CNN tells a different story.

The assault is believed to have happened at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, which has since shut down.

Betty Kyallo's reaction and calls for boycotting P Diddy

Reacting to the video, Betty Kyallo urged netizens to stop following the singer, opining that men who beat women are trash.

"So wrong. I'm disgusted! Shame on him! Pure evil! Argh! Cancel Diddy ALREADY! MEN who beat WOMEN are TRASH! So ANGRY!!!!" Betty wrote.

She questioned how a father of four daughters found it easy to assault a lady.

A man with 4 daughters, how do you beat up an honest woman. If you don't like love her anymore just leave them."

She further urged the public to stop listening to the rapper’s songs, calling for complete boycott.

"Diddy is tr@sh and so are the men who abuse women, whether physically or emotionally. They are trash. This is horrific yani am so disturbed unfollow him, we are not listening to his music anymore. F#ck Diddy men who beat women are trash am so angry."

She is among a host of celebrities weighed in, slamming the singer and calling for justice.

Diddy was accused of rape and assault by his now ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

