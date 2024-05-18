The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

CNN's footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie stirs social media

Charles Ouma

American rapper P Diddy under fire as CNN releases footage of alleged assault at Los Angeles hotel with celebrities weighing in

American rapper P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs
American rapper P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs

Cable News Network (CNN) has obtained a surveillance footage of P Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016, shedding light into Cassie’s plight at the hands of the American rapper.

Recommended articles

The video which went viral on social media saw netizens weigh in with a host of celebrities also joining the conversation.

The footage shows Cassie walking down the hotel corridor carrying a bag, seemingly unaware that the Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs would catch up with her only seconds later.

This incident was referenced in her Nov. 2023 lawsuit. Although Diddy denied all of her allegations, the disturbing footage obtained by CNN tells a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

With only a white towel covering his nakedness, he is seen rushing down the hotel corridors.

CNN's footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting ex girlfriend Cassie stirs social media
CNN's footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting ex girlfriend Cassie stirs social media Pulse Live Kenya

He catches up with Cassie who is just about to enter into an elevator with the first blow landing at the back of her neck.

Cassie is then grabbed by the neck and shoved onto the onto the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is seen lying on the floor, trying to shield herself as her attacker blows several kicks.

He is seen picking up a purse and another item that had fallen during the assault before returning to where a helpless Cassie lay and kicks her yet again.

The footage further shows the disgraced singer pulling Cassie on the floor, using her sweatshirt to the direction they had come from.

The assault is believed to have happened at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, which has since shut down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage is dated March 5, 2016, with CNN claiming that the location of the footage was verified by comparing the footage to publicly available images of the InterContinental Hotel.

The American rapper was accused of rape and assault by his now ex-girlfriend, with the parties settling the matter out of court on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The two resolved their case amicably less than 24 hours after the $30 million bombshell suit was filed. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, disclosed this in a statement provided to the New York Times on Friday evening.

I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie settle rape, assault charges out of court

Celebrities weigh in

A host of celebrities weighed in, slamming the singer and calling for justice.

Below is how a section of Kenyan celebrities reacted to the footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

joydoreenbiira......At a hotel… a hotel… ! what else might have been done to her where there weren’t cameras in sight, y’all? 😳 God!!

kate_actress .....Gutted 💔💔💔 😔. BELIEVE THE VICTIMS .

tanashadonna.... 💔🤦🏾‍♀️

frankie_justgymit ......Game Over 👾

Editor's Note:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Report cases of sexual violence to the Wangu Kanja Foundation through toll free line 1519.
  • Intimate partner violence can also be reported through 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo

Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani

Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video

King Kaka

King Kaka tells truth about rumoured split from wife Nana Owiti

Akothee

Akothee speaks on dangers of toxic marriages amid Sheila Wegesha's death probe