CNN's footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie stirs social media

The video which went viral on social media saw netizens weigh in with a host of celebrities also joining the conversation.

The footage shows Cassie walking down the hotel corridor carrying a bag, seemingly unaware that the Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs would catch up with her only seconds later.

This incident was referenced in her Nov. 2023 lawsuit. Although Diddy denied all of her allegations, the disturbing footage obtained by CNN tells a different story.

With only a white towel covering his nakedness, he is seen rushing down the hotel corridors.

He catches up with Cassie who is just about to enter into an elevator with the first blow landing at the back of her neck.

Cassie is then grabbed by the neck and shoved onto the onto the floor.

She is seen lying on the floor, trying to shield herself as her attacker blows several kicks.

CNN on location of footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in Los Angeles

He is seen picking up a purse and another item that had fallen during the assault before returning to where a helpless Cassie lay and kicks her yet again.

The footage further shows the disgraced singer pulling Cassie on the floor, using her sweatshirt to the direction they had come from.

The assault is believed to have happened at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, which has since shut down.

The footage is dated March 5, 2016, with CNN claiming that the location of the footage was verified by comparing the footage to publicly available images of the InterContinental Hotel.

Millions Diddy paid ex-girlfriend Cassie to settle rape, assault charges out of court

The American rapper was accused of rape and assault by his now ex-girlfriend, with the parties settling the matter out of court on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The two resolved their case amicably less than 24 hours after the $30 million bombshell suit was filed. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, disclosed this in a statement provided to the New York Times on Friday evening.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said.

Kate Actress, Tanasha Donna and other celebrities weigh in on alleged P Diddy assault video

Celebrities weigh in

A host of celebrities weighed in, slamming the singer and calling for justice.

Below is how a section of Kenyan celebrities reacted to the footage.

joydoreenbiira......At a hotel… a hotel… ! what else might have been done to her where there weren’t cameras in sight, y’all? 😳 God!!

kate_actress .....Gutted 💔💔💔 😔. BELIEVE THE VICTIMS .

tanashadonna.... 💔🤦🏾‍♀️

frankie_justgymit ......Game Over 👾

Editor's Note:

