The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the economy, with the partial and complete lockdown of some industries. Some companies took extreme measures to survive like conducting layoffs and sending staff home on unpaid leave. As the ill-fated storm of the pandemic ebbs, companies are finding their footing and slowly regaining a semblance of normal operations.

Even amid efforts to return to the workplace, employers and HR professionals know that the workplace has changed. The biggest challenge right now is managing this change and ensure the business thrives.

Various changes in the current workplace landscape:

● Social distancing, precautions and safety in the workplace

● Task organization

● New tools and software

● Digitization

● Communication and managing customers

● Changing work schedule

● Team restructuring

● New rules for accessing the workplace

