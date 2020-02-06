Jamaican Reggae-Dancehall artist Buju Banton’s much anticipated Nairobi show has been postponed.

A statement issued by Buju’s management on Thursday said that the singer would not be performing at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) grounds, as planed this coming weekend.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are disheartened to inform the fans of Kenya, that Buju Banton’s previous promoted show for February 8th 2020 in Nairobi Kenya has been postponed,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further said that Buju’s team has worked well with the promoters of the event despite the limitations they have had.

“It is with great regret to inform you that Buju Banton will not be performing in Nairobi Kenya on Saturday February 8th 2020,” said the statement.

This is the second time Buju Banton’s Kenya performance has been postponed. His first performance was to take place in Mombasa on 31st December at the NRG Wave.

Statement from Buju Banton management

NRG Statement'

The organizers of the show NRG Radio have also issued a statement announcing a new date February 15.

According to them, the changes have been necessitated by the announced national mourning of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

"Unfortunately and in the spirit of celebrating and in Honour of the presidential proclamation on the passing away of H.E Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi we have been forced to postpone the event following the announcement of a period of National Mourning. The viewing of the Former president Moi's body is slated for Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th at Parliament which presents a logistical challenge to host the event at KICC. In this regard and with close consultation with the Government and the venue management we have postponed the event from 8 February 2020 to 15th February 2020 the same venue KICC from 6 p.m." reads NRG's statement.