Carol Katrue calls out Miracle Baby's baby mama, gives update on his health

Charles Ouma

An angry Carol noted that those who claim to be Miracle Baby’s baby mamas have all vanished leaving her to take care of the ailing singer alone with hospital bill rising.

A collage image of ailing singer Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
Content creator Carol Katrue has called out Gengetone artist-turned-Mugithi singer Peter Mwangi popularly known as Miracle Baby’s baby mamas who she accused of abandoning the singer who is in hospital.

An angry Carol noted that those who claim to be Miracle Baby’s baby mamas have all vanished at a time when he is sick, leaving her to take care of the ailing singer alone.

"Baby mama wamekua wakimfaitia where are they? (Where are the baby mamas who have been fighting for him?)" The interviewer asked, prompting Carol Katrue to set the record straight.

READ: Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

"Hawako mi sijaona ata mmoja. Ata ile kupiga simu kuuliza ako aje hakuna ata mmoja (They are nowhere to be seen, not even one has turned up. None of them has even reached out to find out how he is progressing)” The mother of one responded.

Presenter Karango wa Muraya with Miracle Baby in hospital
She accused some of them of merely dragging Miracle Baby’s name through mud when in reality, he is not the father of their children.

Hao wanatokeanga, walikua wanafanya hivyo wapate jina ju ata wengine walikua wa kujiwekelea si wa ukweli (Baby mamas only surfaced to make a name for themselves while some are not his baby mamas)" she said.

Update on Peter Miracle Baby's health and hoax

She also called out those spreading misinformation online, lamenting that she had received so many calls to console her following reports of Miracle Baby's death.

"Kuna watu fulani wanapost TikTok na Facebook ati R.I.P. So nimekua nikireceive calls so watu wanaiambia ati 'pole' so nauliza munaniambia pole ju ya nini exactly? So ningetaka kuclarify ju simu zimekua zikiingia mingi siwezi chukua zote. Peter ako sawa hajakufa so mwenye anajaribu kumuua yeye ndo atakufa wa kwanza," Carol added.

Shortly after news of Miracle Baby's health challenges surfaced online, his wife revealed that has been grappling with intestinal obstruction since 2018, a condition that was initially treated, and the appendix removed, although they were not informed of the procedure.

Miracle Baby in hospital
She also sought financial assistance to cover the mounting hospital bills as the figure hit the Sh1million mark and with the singer still in hospital.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
