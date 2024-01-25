Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

News of Miracle Baby's health challenges surfaced this week, prompting his wife to make a heartfelt plea for support during his ongoing treatment.

In her earlier updates, Katrue did not disclose the specific nature of Miracle Baby's treatment until the situation became more critical.

According to Katrue, her husband has been grappling with intestinal obstruction since 2018, a condition that was initially treated, and the appendix removed, although they were not informed of the procedure.

Presenter Karango wa Muraya with Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

During the initial treatment, Katrue added that the doctors informed them of growth on the intestines that needed removal, which later turned out to be inaccurate.

"When they conducted the CT scan and identified a growth, they performed surgery to remove it. However, upon realizing there was no actual growth, they removed the appendix without informing us," explained Katrue.

Miracle Baby seemed fine until 2023 when his stomach problems resurfaced. Throughout this period, he would visit the hospital for treatment and then return home.

It was during these visits that they discovered the earlier hospital had not performed the treatment correctly, leading to the recurrence of the issue.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the latest development, Miracle Baby's intestines presented complications that doctors attempted to resolve without surgery, but their efforts were in vain.

By this time, Miracle Baby's stomach was swelling, and he could neither eat nor relieve himself, prompting an urgent surgery. The procedure revealed that his intestines had burst, releasing waste into the stomach.

Miracle Baby is currently under observation in the hospital, with medical professionals monitoring his stability and progress.

Katrue disclosed that Waithaka wa Jane mobilized artists who initially raised Sh200,000, but they are now facing a challenge as the bill has escalated to Sh1,020,000. The hospital is urging them to pay at least half of the amount.

Pulse Live Kenya