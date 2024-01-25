The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

Amos Robi

Carol Katrue said Miracle Baby has already undergone surgery and is still in hospital where doctors are observing his progress

Miracle Baby in hospital
Miracle Baby in hospital

Gengetone-turned-Mugithi singer, Peter Miracle Baby, is currently facing a health crisis, and his wife, Carol Katrue, is urgently seeking financial help to cover the mounting hospital bills.

Recommended articles

News of Miracle Baby's health challenges surfaced this week, prompting his wife to make a heartfelt plea for support during his ongoing treatment.

In her earlier updates, Katrue did not disclose the specific nature of Miracle Baby's treatment until the situation became more critical.

According to Katrue, her husband has been grappling with intestinal obstruction since 2018, a condition that was initially treated, and the appendix removed, although they were not informed of the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT
Presenter Karango wa Muraya with Miracle Baby in hospital
Presenter Karango wa Muraya with Miracle Baby in hospital Presenter Karango wa Muraya with Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Peter Miracle Baby: How I missed the chance to collabo with Diamond &Harmonize

During the initial treatment, Katrue added that the doctors informed them of growth on the intestines that needed removal, which later turned out to be inaccurate.

"When they conducted the CT scan and identified a growth, they performed surgery to remove it. However, upon realizing there was no actual growth, they removed the appendix without informing us," explained Katrue.

Miracle Baby seemed fine until 2023 when his stomach problems resurfaced. Throughout this period, he would visit the hospital for treatment and then return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during these visits that they discovered the earlier hospital had not performed the treatment correctly, leading to the recurrence of the issue.

Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby
Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miracle Baby reveals malicious cartel scheme that ended Sailors Group

In the latest development, Miracle Baby's intestines presented complications that doctors attempted to resolve without surgery, but their efforts were in vain.

By this time, Miracle Baby's stomach was swelling, and he could neither eat nor relieve himself, prompting an urgent surgery. The procedure revealed that his intestines had burst, releasing waste into the stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miracle Baby is currently under observation in the hospital, with medical professionals monitoring his stability and progress.

Katrue disclosed that Waithaka wa Jane mobilized artists who initially raised Sh200,000, but they are now facing a challenge as the bill has escalated to Sh1,020,000. The hospital is urging them to pay at least half of the amount.

Peter Miracle Baby from Gengetone group Sailors Gang
Peter Miracle Baby from Gengetone group Sailors Gang Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

Meanwhile, Miracle Baby continues his recovery in the hospital, with his wife steadfastly by his side.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dennis Onsarigo cites frustrations that forced him to quit Nyamira Chief of Staff role

Dennis Onsarigo cites frustrations that forced him to quit Nyamira Chief of Staff role

My mum gave up - Stevo Simple Boy recalls battle with illness that nearly killed him

My mum gave up - Stevo Simple Boy recalls battle with illness that nearly killed him

Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

Mr Seed sends earnest apology to angry wife after controversial polygamy remarks

Mr Seed sends earnest apology to angry wife after controversial polygamy remarks

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari, Kirigo Ng'arua, Corine Onyango and Tom Mboya

Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]