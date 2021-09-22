The Ministry of Health has announced 402 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,715 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 6.0%. Out of the new cases 393 are Kenyans while nine are foreigners, with 201 patients being males while 196 are females
10 dead as 402 test positive for Covid-19
Covid-19 related deaths now stand at 5,018
In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the new cases pushes the total positive cases in the country to 247,358, and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,514,478.
At the same time, 259 have recovered from the disease with 182 from the home-based isolation and care programme while 77 are from various health facilities countrywide.
Total recoveries now stand at 238,707 of whom 193,011 are from the home-based isolation and care programme, while 45,696 are from various health facilities countrywide.
Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021.
This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,018.
A total of 1,306 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,857 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.
VACCINATION
As of September 21, a total of 3,461,056 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,589,741 while second doses were 871,315.
