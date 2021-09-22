10 dead as 402 test positive for Covid-19

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the new cases pushes the total positive cases in the country to 247,358, and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,514,478.

At the same time, 259 have recovered from the disease with 182 from the home-based isolation and care programme while 77 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 238,707 of whom 193,011 are from the home-based isolation and care programme, while 45,696 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021.

This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,018.

A total of 1,306 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,857 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

VACCINATION