It’s difficult to talk about reading the news on TV, and not talk about fashion. These two are almost inseparable and being stylish has over the years become one of the biggest reasons people get to sit down, and watch the news.

As many are tuned in to have their favorite news anchor inform them about the major happenings of the day, some tune in to borrow a fashion sense that might impress them, from their favorite news anchor. This has turned these individuals into what some can boldly refer to as fashion icons.

Pulse Live took a deep dive into the anchors' styles and here is a list of those who made the cut in the top 10 list;

Lulu Hassan

Lulu Hassan

The mother of three who is a Swahili news anchor and has built her brand with most of her bulletins having her dressed in Ankara outfits, with different prints. These outfits are made to march those of her husband, Rashid Abdalla, who doubles up as her co-anchor in their Nipashe Wikendi news program.

Yvonne Okwara

Yvonne Okwara

The Citizen TV news anchor has established herself as one of the many news anchors who bring out the best of fashion and style, on and off the screen. The outspoken news anchor is the host of News Gang, a political commentary program that airs Thursdays on Citizen TV.

Jane Ngoiri

Jane Ngoiri

Jane Ngoiri of NTV is known to be very experimental when it comes to style and anchoring the news, and this has seen her wear different, and sometimes thematic outfits when reading the news. Going through her Instagram page, one remains in awe with how she is able to bring out the best of every outfit she dons.

Lillian Muli

Media Personality Lillian Muli

The mother of two has a sense of style that cannot go unnoticed. She has mastered the art of wearing different designs which all bring out the best in her on and off the screen. Lillian Muli is a news anchor at Citizen TV.

Akisa Wandera

Akisa Wandera

The Standard Group owned KTN News journalist is one of the names that cannot go unmentioned when it comes to fashion statements and style in the Kenyan media scene. She has a good grasp when it comes to playing around in colorful dresses on and off screen.

Olive Burrows

Olive Burrows

The NTV news anchor who is not a fan of social media, based on how frequently she posts is another who has a defined style when it comes to dressing for the Prime Time news.

Fridah Mwaka

Fridah Mwaka

Fast-rising KTN Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka has made a name for herself when it cuts down to fashion and style. Anyone following her on Social media will agree with me that she lives elegance.

Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri

The Citizen TV news anchor's fashion sense is one that will always make her stand out in a crowd, coupled with her personality, and anchoring skills. Her boldness in telling stories recently saw her win the BBC Komla Dumor award.

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo

The former K24 and KTN news anchor has defined her owns sense of style which has seen her get to be called in as judge in beauty pageants. After quitting media, the mother of one currently runs a beauty business, Flair by Betty.

Doreen Majala

Doreen Majala

Ms Majala who formerly worked for Ebru TV before moving to NTV and later calling it quits is known to dress up fluently, and does not shy away from showing off how gorgeous she looks on social media. She is one of the few news anchors who look elegant in any dress she steps out with.