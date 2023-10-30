The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
10 things you probably didn't know about ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

Amos Robi

Perry's mother served as a press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. The Invention of Lying on September 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Matthew Perry, the acclaimed Canadian-American actor, is widely recognized for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved television series 'Friends'.

Beyond his notable achievements on the small screen, Perry's life is adorned with a fascinating array of personal anecdotes and professional triumphs that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Here are ten intriguing facts that offer a glimpse into the life and career of the talented actor:

Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, is a Canadian actor, and his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison served as a former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

A childhood mishap resulted in the loss of part of Perry's middle fingertip when his grandfather accidentally shut a car door on his hand during preschool.

Although tennis held a prominent place in his early life, Perry eventually transitioned into acting, where he found his true calling and soared to fame as Chandler Bing on 'Friends'.

In May 2013, Perry's dedication to recovery and support for others grappling with addiction led to the establishment of The Perry House, a sober living home located in his residence.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [El Confidencial]
His familiarity with the pilot of 'Friends' proved instrumental during auditions for the role of Chandler Bing, as Perry had already assisted a friend in preparing for the same role, ultimately securing the part with his exceptional comedic talents.

Despite being considered for the role of Ross Geller, Perry's aptitude for Chandler's character perfectly showcased his comedic prowess, solidifying his status as an integral member of the Friends cast.

Perry's battle with substance abuse before his rise to fame shed light on his perseverance, as he overcame addiction to become an acclaimed actor, albeit often facing the challenges of filming with a lingering hangover.

The Emmy-nominated actor has made notable guest appearances on various hit TV shows, including 'The West Wing', 'The Good Wife', and 'The Kennedys' and 'After Camelot'.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing [Buzzfeed]
Perry's talents extend beyond acting, with his skills as a skilled pianist garnering attention and adding a musical dimension to his already impressive repertoire.

Perry's journey, marked by personal resilience and professional accomplishments, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, establishing him as a beloved figure among fans and colleagues alike.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
