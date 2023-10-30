10 things you probably didn't know about ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

Beyond his notable achievements on the small screen, Perry's life is adorned with a fascinating array of personal anecdotes and professional triumphs that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Here are ten intriguing facts that offer a glimpse into the life and career of the talented actor:

Perry hails from a diverse heritage

Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, is a Canadian actor, and his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison served as a former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Lost his middle fingertip in an accident

A childhood mishap resulted in the loss of part of Perry's middle fingertip when his grandfather accidentally shut a car door on his hand during preschool.

Played tennis before acting

Although tennis held a prominent place in his early life, Perry eventually transitioned into acting, where he found his true calling and soared to fame as Chandler Bing on 'Friends'.

Struggled with addiction

In May 2013, Perry's dedication to recovery and support for others grappling with addiction led to the establishment of The Perry House, a sober living home located in his residence.

Had unique auditions

His familiarity with the pilot of 'Friends' proved instrumental during auditions for the role of Chandler Bing, as Perry had already assisted a friend in preparing for the same role, ultimately securing the part with his exceptional comedic talents.

Was initially considered for a different role

Despite being considered for the role of Ross Geller, Perry's aptitude for Chandler's character perfectly showcased his comedic prowess, solidifying his status as an integral member of the Friends cast.

Struggled with addiction before rise to fame

Perry's battle with substance abuse before his rise to fame shed light on his perseverance, as he overcame addiction to become an acclaimed actor, albeit often facing the challenges of filming with a lingering hangover.

Made guest appearances on other shows

The Emmy-nominated actor has made notable guest appearances on various hit TV shows, including 'The West Wing', 'The Good Wife', and 'The Kennedys' and 'After Camelot'.

Has piano skills

Perry's talents extend beyond acting, with his skills as a skilled pianist garnering attention and adding a musical dimension to his already impressive repertoire.

Is among the most loved actors

