'100 bob' meme maker narrates how the viral clip was shot

During an interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya Omusula shared the story behind his viral clip.

According to Omusula, the incident took place on Kijabe Street at approximately 7:30 pm.

Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that he was being interviewed about alcohol when he came across a scene where authorities were disposing of confiscated liquor.

Witnessing this, Omusula felt compelled to speak the truth when interviewed. He made a vow to honestly express his thoughts on the matter.

"I told them we normally drink cheap liquor and what we get because we normally don't have money," Omusula explained.

What did Omusula say when he was interviewed by K24?

Omusula gained significant attention when he was interviewed by K24, making headlines with his humorous comments and spontaneous offer to share his name without being asked.

In the viral clip, Omusula began by introducing himself, mentioning his hometown as Butere, Mumias, before openly admitting that he was drunk during the interview.

When asked about the reasons why people consume cheap liquor, Omusula explained that he only had Sh100 in his pockets and proceeded to break down how he planned to allocate and spend the money.

"Okay, I have a 100 bob in my pocket. Nataka nikunywe Sh40, halafu Sh60 ni fare," Omusula said hilariously.

Continuing his interview, Omusula expressed his opinion that the government should refrain from banning illicit alcohol or arresting those involved in its production.

He argued that such actions would only result in the producers finding alternative ways to distribute the alcohol to their customers.

Furthermore, Omusula stated that the authorities should allow the producers to continue making the alcohol using the same rough methods they typically employ.

