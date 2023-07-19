The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'100 bob' meme maker narrates how the viral clip was shot

Fabian Simiyu

'100 bob' meme maker says he was trying to say the truth when the video was being recorded

'100 bob' meme maker Leonard Omusula speaking to K24
'100 bob' meme maker Leonard Omusula speaking to K24

Leonard Omusula is a name that has been making waves for the past week, capturing people's attention, although many are unaware of how this man from Butere rose to fame on TikTok.

During an interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya Omusula shared the story behind his viral clip.

According to Omusula, the incident took place on Kijabe Street at approximately 7:30 pm.

Leonard Omusula speaking to K24
Leonard Omusula speaking to K24
READ: Gov't shuts down 5,995 liquor businesses

He explained that he was being interviewed about alcohol when he came across a scene where authorities were disposing of confiscated liquor.

Witnessing this, Omusula felt compelled to speak the truth when interviewed. He made a vow to honestly express his thoughts on the matter.

"I told them we normally drink cheap liquor and what we get because we normally don't have money," Omusula explained.

Omusula gained significant attention when he was interviewed by K24, making headlines with his humorous comments and spontaneous offer to share his name without being asked.

In the viral clip, Omusula began by introducing himself, mentioning his hometown as Butere, Mumias, before openly admitting that he was drunk during the interview.

When asked about the reasons why people consume cheap liquor, Omusula explained that he only had Sh100 in his pockets and proceeded to break down how he planned to allocate and spend the money.

"Okay, I have a 100 bob in my pocket. Nataka nikunywe Sh40, halafu Sh60 ni fare," Omusula said hilariously.

Continuing his interview, Omusula expressed his opinion that the government should refrain from banning illicit alcohol or arresting those involved in its production.

He argued that such actions would only result in the producers finding alternative ways to distribute the alcohol to their customers.

Furthermore, Omusula stated that the authorities should allow the producers to continue making the alcohol using the same rough methods they typically employ.

DETAILS: Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 is here!

Omusula asserted that the government should not label the consumed alcohol as harmful because, in response, the producers would only make it even stronger.

Fabian Simiyu
