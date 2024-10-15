14-year-old Dandora girl seeks lifeline from Obinna for her struggling family

Chantelle, who recently penned a poem dedicated to the two, hopes that her talent and situation will inspire them to extend a helping hand.

Chantelle’s struggles since her father left

In an interview with Trudy Kitui on Chantelle revealed the hardships she and her family have faced since their father left them in 2021 when she was in Grade 4. According to her, life has been incredibly difficult, and at times, they barely have enough to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dad left when I was in Grade 4 in 2021. We've been struggling, and sometimes we don't even have food," she said.

14-year-old Chantelle Mwikali and her mother appeal for help from Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook Pulse Live Kenya

Chantelle's mother, who suffers from asthma, often works odd jobs, including washing clothes for people in their neighbourhood. However, her health condition sometimes makes it hard for her to work consistently.

Chantelle expressed her concern about her mother’s well-being, as her health often deteriorates after taking on strenuous work.

"Mum sometimes takes jobs washing clothes, but when she gets back, she's very sick because she's asthmatic," Chantelle shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why 14-year-old Chantelle is reaching out to Obinna for help

Chantelle believes that Oga Obinna could be the answer to their prayers, given his history of helping others in need.

She cited examples of people Obinna has assisted in the past, including Dem Wa Facebook and another individual known as Mama County, which gives her hope that her family could be next.

"I’ve seen Obinna help so many people. I believe he can also help me and my family. I just want to meet him and ask if he could help my mum find a job, maybe cleaning the studio, so we can at least have food on the table," she said.

14-year-old Chantelle Mwikali and her mother appeal for help from Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Chantelle added that she would also appreciate school sponsorship to continue her studies, emphasizing how much education means to her.

"Even if he could just help with school sponsorship, it would mean so much. As long as my siblings and I can go to school and mum is okay, and we have food, that's all I need," she continued amid tears.

Chantelle’s dream of becoming a journalist

Beyond the financial struggles, Chantelle is a talented poet with big dreams of becoming a journalist.

She explained that poetry and journalism, in her eyes, are connected because they both involve storytelling and expressing emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chantelle hopes that with the right support, she can nurture her talent and pursue her aspirations.

"I want to be a journalist. I love doing poems, and they relate to journalism because they rhyme and tell a story," she said.

Content creator Dem Wa Facebook with media personality Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

Chantelle’s mother speaks out

Chantelle’s mother, who has remained hopeful throughout these difficult times, also made a plea to Dem Wa Facebook, seeking clarity and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

She referred to a previous encounter where Dem Wa Facebook had visited them in Dandora and had given Chantelle Sh2,000. However, there seemed to be some miscommunication after this visit.

According to Chantelle's mother, Chantelle’s mentor may have spoken negatively about her to Dem Wa Facebook, which could have led to some misunderstanding. She now seeks an opportunity to explain herself to clear up any false impressions.

"When Dem Wa Facebook came to Dandora and Chantelle read her poem, things seemed fine. But later, her mentor might have told her things about me that weren’t true. I just ask that Dem Wa Facebook listens to me the way she listened to Chantelle. I would like to explain my side of the story," she said.

Content creator Dem Wa Facebook with media personality Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

Chantelle and her mother are hopeful that Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook will give them the chance to meet and hear their story in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My daughter really wants to meet Obinna. I hope he can help her and our family. All we ask for is an opportunity to share our story," Chantelle's mother said.